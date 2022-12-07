RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Introducing YINX Apparel

YINX Apparel, just recently launched by Yinka Akinsanya, is an experiment born out of Minneapolis Minnesota, combining street fashion characteristics with luxury finishes.

Designed with a story, YINX coalescences Modern American influences with rich nostalgic references to Akinsanya's roots in Lagos, Nigeria.

For its launch, YINX introduces 3 essential products - a Cash & Travel Pouch, a Backpack, and a Duffle bag. Made out of Vegan Leather, these products are fit for all types of use; be it travel, business, sports and recreation, amongst many other things.

With no official discipline specific to design and fashion, YINX credits his understanding of design and fashion to his childhood friends that introduced him to the art of crafting handmade pieces in community.

The vision for YINX is smooth, forward-thinking and fashion-centered at its core, and all products reflect these ideals.

“I enjoy traveling, I enjoy lifestyle, I enjoy convenience, & I enjoy simplicity & luxury amongst other things. So for these bags, I wanted to combine all these things in one product.” - Yinka Akinsanya

We invite you to browse our site to find your fit or experiment a bit. Look good, feel good, shop YINX Apparel today.

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByYINXApparel

Introducing YINX Apparel

