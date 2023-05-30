Inauguration fashion: 5 highlights from across Nigeria
Here is the best of the 2023 Presidential and Governorship inauguration fashion.
Over 28 inaugurations took place across Nigeria, including the inauguration of Nigerian President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
You can always trust Nigerians to show up and show out in the best regal way possible.
1. Inauguration purple in Lagos
Babajide Sanwo-Olu was re-elected as the governor of Lagos State, his deputy, their wives and children all looked beautiful in purple aso-oke and white lace.
2. Red caps and pink kaftans in Kano
The stadium in Kano state was a flood of red caps and pink kaftans, after the much-loved former governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso.
3. Seyi Tinubu’s wife, Layal Tinubu in gold aso-oke
The son of the President wife was in attendance and she looked stunning. She slayed totally in a glittering gold aso-oke.
4. Alex Otti in isi-agu
The Abia State Governor represented his culture in isi-agu and a red cap as a titled chief. He appeared quite dignified in his cultural attire.
5. Toyin Abraham in the Tinubu's Aso-ebi
Toyin also attended the inauguration ceremony in an ankara with the incoming president's insignia, the infinity sign. She kept it chic and looked like a rich aunty in a bubu.
