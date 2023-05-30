The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Inauguration fashion: 5 highlights from across Nigeria

Temi Iwalaiye

Here is the best of the 2023 Presidential and Governorship inauguration fashion.

The best of 2023 presidential and governorship inauguration fashion
The best of 2023 presidential and governorship inauguration fashion

Recommended articles

Over 28 inaugurations took place across Nigeria, including the inauguration of Nigerian President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

You can always trust Nigerians to show up and show out in the best regal way possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Babajide Sanwo-Olu was re-elected as the governor of Lagos State, his deputy, their wives and children all looked beautiful in purple aso-oke and white lace.

The stadium in Kano state was a flood of red caps and pink kaftans, after the much-loved former governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

ADVERTISEMENT

The son of the President wife was in attendance and she looked stunning. She slayed totally in a glittering gold aso-oke.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Abia State Governor represented his culture in isi-agu and a red cap as a titled chief. He appeared quite dignified in his cultural attire.

Toyin also attended the inauguration ceremony in an ankara with the incoming president's insignia, the infinity sign. She kept it chic and looked like a rich aunty in a bubu.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How unmarried people in Nigeria will be affected by fuel subsidy removal

How unmarried people in Nigeria will be affected by fuel subsidy removal

Inauguration fashion: 5 highlights from across Nigeria

Inauguration fashion: 5 highlights from across Nigeria

Fancy Acholonu Nigerian-American model & entrepreneur launches new fragrance line, Simply Fancy

Fancy Acholonu Nigerian-American model & entrepreneur launches new fragrance line, Simply Fancy

3 reasons you need to start wearing lingerie

3 reasons you need to start wearing lingerie

9 foods that make your child smart

9 foods that make your child smart

3 overnight tricks to flatten your bloated stomach

3 overnight tricks to flatten your bloated stomach

Who wore it better? Nengi Hampson’s recreation, or the original outfit on Didi Stone?

Who wore it better? Nengi Hampson’s recreation, or the original outfit on Didi Stone?

Top 5 Nigerian chefs with the best Instagram content

Top 5 Nigerian chefs with the best Instagram content

itel celebrates Children’s Day 2023 with over 1,000 children In Abuja

itel celebrates Children’s Day 2023 with over 1,000 children In Abuja

What kind of parents are millennials? 5 ways they differ from their own parents

What kind of parents are millennials? 5 ways they differ from their own parents

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Orijin launches 'Deeply Rooted' campaign championing transformative power of Naija roots

Orijin launches 'Deeply Rooted' campaign championing transformative power of Naija roots

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Who wore it better [Twitter/cardiupdates]

Who wore it better? Mercy Eke channeled Cardi B for her AMVCA look

Who wore it better, Nengi (L) or Didi (R)

Who wore it better? Nengi Hampson’s recreation, or the original outfit on Didi Stone?

Temilade Salami chose to wear a suit for her white wedding to [Instagram/temiladesalami]

Nigerian bride ditches gown and wears suit for her civil wedding

Lady in lingerie (Credit: Alibaba.com)

3 reasons you need to start wearing lingerie