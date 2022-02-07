How to walk comfortably in heels

The problem usually starts from buying a pair of heels you cannot simply walk in. Here are some tips to make your life easier;

No matter how beautiful a high heel shoe is, wear it first

If you wear a shoe and see that you cannot walk with it, resist the temptation to buy it by telling yourself you will manage it like that.

This is one of the dangers of online shopping, you cannot gauge the fit.

It has to be your perfect size

The length, width and straps of the heeled shoe must fit you perfectly.

If your toes come out at the front, it is a terrible sight. So, make sure every part of the shoe fits.

Practice walking with it

Perhaps what you need to do is walk around in the shoes. Take short, balanced steps and try to get a hang of it.

Don’t wear heels on a stressful or busy day

If you are walking a lot that day, you might want to stay clear of high heeled shoes. It is best worn for events where you would most likely be sitting throughout.

If it hurts, do not wear it