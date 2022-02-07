RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

How to walk comfortably in heels

Temi Iwalaiye

It’s not you, the heels are just really uncomfortable.

Walking with heels is an art [Instagram/Aminiamuaddi]
Walking with heels is an art [Instagram/Aminiamuaddi]

Some outfits are not complete without a nice pair of heels. Yet, heels are one of the most uncomfortable shoes ever made.

The problem usually starts from buying a pair of heels you cannot simply walk in. Here are some tips to make your life easier;

If you wear a shoe and see that you cannot walk with it, resist the temptation to buy it by telling yourself you will manage it like that.

This is one of the dangers of online shopping, you cannot gauge the fit.

The length, width and straps of the heeled shoe must fit you perfectly.

If your toes come out at the front, it is a terrible sight. So, make sure every part of the shoe fits.

Perhaps what you need to do is walk around in the shoes. Take short, balanced steps and try to get a hang of it.

If you are walking a lot that day, you might want to stay clear of high heeled shoes. It is best worn for events where you would most likely be sitting throughout.

Maybe you tested the shoe before you bought it and it fit perfectly. However, the first day you wore it out, you almost cried your eyes out because it hurts so much. Once you know this shoe hurts your legs, don’t wear it again.

Temi Iwalaiye

