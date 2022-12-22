ADVERTISEMENT
How to rock bright colours on Christmas Day

Temi Iwalaiye

Most people are afraid to wear bright colours on Christmas Day when they do not need to be! It’s all about how you style it.

Here is how to rock bright red colors


Traditionally, green and red are the colours of Christmas. Don’t listen to anyone who says you can’t wear these colours.

A red gown is always a smashing idea. No woman ever regrets buying a red gown, it’s feisty, sexy and fierce.

No matter where you are in the country, there is a chance Christmas morning will be cold, that’s why a red sweater is a good idea.

Another very festive colour is pink, especially when paired with green. It’s the perfect Christmas combination.

What’s the colour of the Christmas tree? Green! You also don’t want to pair green with red. That’s too much Christmas colours for anyone to handle. You can pair green with white, yellow, blue or pink.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

