How to dress like a Gen Z

Temi Iwalaiye

Do you want to look young and hip like the youths of the Gen Z trope or simply be able to recognize their fashion?

Ayra Starr is a Gen Z and certainly dresses like one [instagram/ayrastarr]
Ayra Starr is a Gen Z and certainly dresses like one [instagram/ayrastarr]

The Gen Z generation refers to those people born between 1997 and 2012. Their fashion is very retrospective, and they copy a lot of trends from the 90s.

Other generations that exists are the millennials born between 1981 and 1996, Generation X born between 1965-1980 and the Baby Boomer Generation from born 1946 to 1964.

For the Gen Z trope, fashion is about individuality, expressing yourself and giving a little shock value.

If you wear the outfits listed below, you might be part of the Gen Z trope. On the other hand, if you want to dress like them this is what you need to know.

Gen Z love to wear their crop tops. Any outfit that requires their belly showing is embraced with enthusiasm.

Wurld is with a multi colored hair here (Instagram/Wurld)
Wurld is with a multi colored hair here (Instagram/Wurld) Pulse Nigeria

Gen Z guys and girls love to dye their hair in different and unconventional hair colors like green, blue, and red.

Gen Z take the bold choice of nose rings, multiple ear piercings, and belly piercings.

Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson rocking a short shorts [Instagram/Timini]
Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson rocking a short shorts [Instagram/Timini] Pulse Nigeria

Both men and women have hopped on the trend. Men show off their thighs confidently and women are wearing really short shorts too!

Both Gen Z men and women are breaking out of gender-conforming outfits. Men are painting their nails, wearing jewelry and holding purses. Women are wearing baggy trousers, sweatpants and chunky sneakers.

Gen Z love to wear statement shades [Instagram/TemsBaby]
Gen Z love to wear statement shades [Instagram/TemsBaby] Pulse Nigeria

Gen Z people love eccentric shades of different colors and shapes that make statement.

How do you think you dress? Does your style and fashion mirror the Gen Z trope. If not, are you willingly to join them?

Temi Iwalaiye

