How to dress like a Gen Z

Other generations that exists are the millennials born between 1981 and 1996, Generation X born between 1965-1980 and the Baby Boomer Generation from born 1946 to 1964.

For the Gen Z trope, fashion is about individuality, expressing yourself and giving a little shock value.

If you wear the outfits listed below, you might be part of the Gen Z trope. On the other hand, if you want to dress like them this is what you need to know.

Wear Crop Tops

Gen Z love to wear their crop tops. Any outfit that requires their belly showing is embraced with enthusiasm.

Coloured hair

Pulse Nigeria

Gen Z guys and girls love to dye their hair in different and unconventional hair colors like green, blue, and red.

Piercings

Gen Z take the bold choice of nose rings, multiple ear piercings, and belly piercings.

Short shorts

Pulse Nigeria

Both men and women have hopped on the trend. Men show off their thighs confidently and women are wearing really short shorts too!

Fashion is fluid

Both Gen Z men and women are breaking out of gender-conforming outfits. Men are painting their nails, wearing jewelry and holding purses. Women are wearing baggy trousers, sweatpants and chunky sneakers.

Statement shades

Pulse Nigeria

Gen Z people love eccentric shades of different colors and shapes that make statement.