The Gen Z generation refers to those people born between 1997 and 2012. Their fashion is very retrospective, and they copy a lot of trends from the 90s.
How to dress like a Gen Z
Do you want to look young and hip like the youths of the Gen Z trope or simply be able to recognize their fashion?
Other generations that exists are the millennials born between 1981 and 1996, Generation X born between 1965-1980 and the Baby Boomer Generation from born 1946 to 1964.
For the Gen Z trope, fashion is about individuality, expressing yourself and giving a little shock value.
If you wear the outfits listed below, you might be part of the Gen Z trope. On the other hand, if you want to dress like them this is what you need to know.
Wear Crop Tops
Gen Z love to wear their crop tops. Any outfit that requires their belly showing is embraced with enthusiasm.
Coloured hair
Gen Z guys and girls love to dye their hair in different and unconventional hair colors like green, blue, and red.
Piercings
Gen Z take the bold choice of nose rings, multiple ear piercings, and belly piercings.
Short shorts
Both men and women have hopped on the trend. Men show off their thighs confidently and women are wearing really short shorts too!
Fashion is fluid
Both Gen Z men and women are breaking out of gender-conforming outfits. Men are painting their nails, wearing jewelry and holding purses. Women are wearing baggy trousers, sweatpants and chunky sneakers.
Statement shades
Gen Z people love eccentric shades of different colors and shapes that make statement.
How do you think you dress? Does your style and fashion mirror the Gen Z trope. If not, are you willingly to join them?
