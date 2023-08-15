How a broken heart inspired one of the most iconic bracelets

Aldo Cipullo wanted to make a physical representation of love and commitment that couldn't be easily removed or taken away. He imagined it as a symbol of someone in a committed relationship, worn in place of an engagement ring.

An ad for the bracelet described it aptly. "Unlike traditional bracelets, which were either wide enough to slip over the hand and onto the wrist or could be readily opened in order to put them on, the love bracelet is designed to be opened by using a special screwdriver that is supplied with every bracelet. The screwdriver is also available in the form of a necklace, allowing the bracelet to be locked onto the person while the key is kept around the neck of another as a symbol of their commitment to the relationship."

Aldo was a designer at Tiffany & Co. at the time, and he was frequently seen wearing a prototype of the bracelet. Tiffany & Co., unfortunately, turned down the design. Instead of wallowing in defeat, Cipullo resigned and sold the idea to Cartier.

The Cartier family's branch in New York was sold to new owners seeking customers with modern lifestyles and values. The Love bracelet revolutionized jewellery, introducing the idea of everyday fine jewellery that could be worn for formal events.

The bracelet's design is simple and straightforward. The oval design guarantees that it conforms to the curvature of the wearer's wrist. The screws—a nod to the later-conceived Cartier Santos watch—allow a loved one to secure the band. Cipullo had intended for the bracelet to be sold in pairs so that customers could not buy it for themselves and their lovers. This, of course, is not the case now.