Hollantex campaign shines as the year's most colorful triumph across Africa

Hollantex has proven its prowess in capturing hearts and colours with the resounding success of the #TogetherwithHollantex campaign.
Sweeping across Africa with a wave of exuberance, we are thrilled to witness the widespread embrace of this extraordinary campaign.

Adding to the jubilation is the enthusiastic participation of influencers and celebrities who took the lead in this vibrant movement. Their dynamic engagement saw them adorning Hollantex outfits, inspiring their followers to follow suit. Instagram feeds across Africa have been awash with radiant colours as individuals shared their selfies, family portraits, and group photos adorned in the exquisite fabrics by Hollantex.

Undeniably, Hollantex has orchestrated a transformative shift in the African fashion landscape with the #togetherwithhollantex campaign. This journey has unveiled an astonishing revelation - Hollantex reigns as the definitive pinnacle of colourful Ankara fabric. The submissions for this campaign stand as a testament to illuminating not only the exceptional quality Hollantex offers but also an incredible array of colours and patterns that can light up the spirit of togetherness.

But the tale doesn’t end at aesthetics; it transcends to giving everyone a chance to participate in the campaign and win amazing prizes. The rules were updated to include not only likes but also creative videos and pictures, enabling individuals to showcase their unique style and creativity.

We've seen incredible entries from people all over Africa, from vibrant family photoshoots to fun group shots with friends, each entry exemplifying the message of togetherness. The #togetherwithhollantex challenge has taken Africa by storm.

Hollantex's online activity has come to an end, and the time has come to select the winners. Participants from all over Africa have come together to showcase their togetherness through creativity and passion for fashion, and the competition has been fierce.

Now, Hollantex is excited to announce that the selection process has begun. Hollantex's team of experts will be reviewing each and every entry to determine the winners of the grand prize. With so many talented and deserving entries, the decision will not be an easy one.

