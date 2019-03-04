Here's how you can define your personal style thanks to stylist Rhoda Ebun

Finding your personal style can be difficult because, besides the fact that it’s ever-changing, we know that you will be drawn to a range of different styles and trends.

Sometimes, it's difficult to figure out which one really resonates with you and building upon that.

1. Find a celebrity whose style resonates with you

The likelihood of finding that one style icon that speaks directly to you is pretty love because most people, draw inspiration from a mix of celebs. You may be Rihanna with a dash of Michelle Obama when necessary and that's absolutely fine. Start by looking at the main people who you admire and pinpoint exactly what it is about their style that you admire. Eventually, you will notice a pattern and be able to build from that.

2. Name your look

Giving your aesthetic a name helps you understand which category you fit into best. Take a second to look through your style inspirations and focus instead on the outfits themselves. What do you see? Pick out a few words to describe the vibe of the looks. Are they classic, modern, eclectic, bohemian, or trend-forward? Find the words that best resonate with you and you're finally beginning to flesh out your personal style.

3 Take pics!

Release your inner influencer by taking pictures of your best looks. Not only does taking pictures and having people admire them help boost your confidence but you're building your on personal style portfolio. These are the outfits that represent your true personal style, and should serve as inspiration for outfits to come.

4. Find your signature

This is perhaps one of the most important points; find your signature. A signature can be absolutely anything but the minute people see it, it reminds them of you. Jackie O had her oversize sunglasses and Beyonce has her bodysuits, whatever it is, make sure it screams 'you'. All fashionable women own a signature item or two that becomes part of their style identity. Make sure you find yours.

5. Highlight your strengths

Think about how people receive your looks. Is there a certain aspect that you're constantly getting compliments about? Whether it's your incredible taste in shoes or your eye-wear game, whatever it is, make the most of it.

Stylist Rhoda Ebun is probably in the best position to let us know what works for you and helping you find a look that is quintessentially you.

In her latest episode of The Style 411, Rhoda runs through some valuable tips to finding your aesthetic.

Take a look!