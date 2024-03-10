ADVERTISEMENT
Here are all the must-see looks from the 2024 Oscars

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

From David Oyelowo, to Cynthia Erivo, Lupita Nyong'o and power couple, Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade, the stars looked stunning.

Cynthia Erivo [Getty Images]
Cynthia Erivo [Getty Images]

In Nigeria there was reason to be excited. A short film titled The After by British Nigerian photographer, Misan Harriman which features David Oyelowo is nominated in the Best live action short category alongside, Invincible, Knight of Fortune, Red, White and Blue and The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.

At the event, Oyelowo was spotted frolicking in a carton brown lapel-less suit, looking striking, dapper and minimalist, the style he has adopted since his Selma days. Then there was Ncuti Gatwa, the Rwandan-Scottish actor who rose to fame for his role in Sex Education, but is also in the nominated Barbie movie. Gatwa didn't tow the minimalist line, opting for a suit with dramatic sleeves.

See all the must-see looks from the event below:

Jodie Foster and Alexandra Hedison looked elegant as they walked the red carpet.
Jodie Foster and Alexandra Hedison looked elegant as they walked the red carpet. Foster, a nominee for "Nyad," wore a navy Loewe gown with sparkles cascading down the skirt, resembling a starry night sky.Her wife Hedison, an actor and photographer, wore a one-shoulder black gown. Her sparkling eye makeup complemented her wife's shimmering dress. Business Insider USA
Paul Giamatti walked the red carpet with his partner, Clara Wong, who dazzled in a metallic silver gown.
Paul Giamatti walked the red carpet with his partner, Clara Wong, who dazzled in a metallic silver gown. Giamatti, nominated for his role in "The Holdovers," opted for a classic black tuxedo with a white pocket square.Wong's silver long-sleeved gown was covered in sequins from head to toe, and she kept the rest of her look simple with black accessories. Business Insider USA
Nicolas Cage and his wife, Riko Shibata, matched in black outfits.
Nicolas Cage and his wife, Riko Shibata, matched in black outfits. Cage attended the Academy Awards in a black tuxedo with a simple black bow tie.Shibata, who wed Cage in 2021, matched him in a strapless black gown with gray architectural details, a black Chanel purse, and pointed-toe heels. Business Insider USA
Ke Huy Quan and his wife Echo wore suits on the red carpet.
Ke Huy Quan and his wife Echo wore suits on the red carpet. The "Everything Everywhere All at Once" star wore a burgundy snakeskin-patterned suit designed by Versace, and he accessorized with a Cartier brooch.His wife, Echo, on the other hand, went for a velvet black suit with metallic paneling. Business Insider USA
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons both opted for classic looks on the red carpet.
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons both opted for classic looks on the red carpet. Dunst and Plemons, who met on the set of "Fargo" and will reunite again this year in the film "Civil War," each wore simple yet classic looks on the Oscars red carpet.Dunst wore a chic white Gucci dress that she paired with a red lip, while Plemons wore a black suit and bow tie. Business Insider USA
America Ferrera brought Barbie pink to the red carpet, while her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, kept it simple with a black tux.
America Ferrera brought Barbie pink to the red carpet, while her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, kept it simple with a black tux. Ferrera, nominated this year for her performance in "Barbie," wore a form-fitting pink chainmail gown designed by Versace.Her husband, who has a small cameo in the film, chose a classic black tuxedo and bow tie. Business Insider USA
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt matched in cream-colored ensembles.
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt matched in cream-colored ensembles. Blunt, nominated for "Oppenheimer," wore a Schiaparelli gown covered in nude sequins. She paired it with Tiffany diamonds around her neck.Krasinski complemented his wife in a cream tuxedo with a sunburst brooch and a white shirt. Business Insider USA
Lupita Nyong'o [Getty Images]
Lupita Nyong'o [Getty Images] Pulse Nigeria
Getty Images
Getty Images Pulse Nigeria
Ava DuVernay [Getty Images]
Ava DuVernay [Getty Images] Pulse Nigeria
Lena Waithe [Getty Images]
Lena Waithe [Getty Images] Pulse Nigeria
Sterling K. Brown [Getty Images]
Sterling K. Brown [Getty Images] Pulse Nigeria
David Oyelowo [Getty Images]
David Oyelowo [Getty Images] Pulse Nigeria
Cynthia Erivo [Getty Images]
Cynthia Erivo [Getty Images] Pulse Nigeria
Getty Images
Getty Images Pulse Nigeria
Ncuti Gatwa [Getty Images]
Ncuti Gatwa [Getty Images] Pulse Nigeria
Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore kept things classic.
Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore kept things classic. Fraser looked dapper in a shining black tuxedo, white top, and bow tie, while Moore sparkled in a blue off-the-shoulder gown. The makeup artist also carried a silver clutch and wore diamond earrings. Business Insider USA
Jack Quaid and Claudia Doumit, who costar on The Boys, made their red-carpet debut in elegant fashion.
Jack Quaid and Claudia Doumit, who costar on "The Boys," made their red-carpet debut in elegant fashion. While Quaid sported a velvet tuxedo in a deep plum color, Doumit opted for a golden dress with a sparkling mesh overlay.The Australian actor completed her look with diamond earrings and a tan clutch, while Quad, the son of Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan, added a bow tie to his outfit. Business Insider USA
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen looked chic in matching black looks.
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen looked chic in matching black looks. Danson's black suit and white top were pretty standard, but he added a pop of print with a polka-dot tie. Steenburgen did the same, choosing a strapless black Tom Ford gown that was plain aside from a belt-style piece that wrapped around its neckline. It also had a thigh-high slit across its skirt. Business Insider USA
Sean Lennon and Charlotte Kemp Muhl matched in all-black ensembles.
Sean Lennon and Charlotte Kemp Muhl matched in all-black ensembles. Lennon, the son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, kept things classic in a black tuxedo with satin lapels and a matte bow tie, while Muhl, a model and musician, donned a backless halter dress with chunky patent-leather boots. Business Insider USA
Emma Stone
Emma Stone Stone walked the red carpet in a strapless, mint gown that popped thanks to an oversized peplum jutting out from the structured bodice. A subtle pattern covered the dress, adding dimension to the look designed by Louis Vuitton, which she paired with a 30-carat diamond necklace. Business Insider USA
America Ferrera
America Ferrera Ferrera channeled the "Barbie" movie in a shimmering pink look by Versace. Business Insider USA
Anya Taylor-Joy
Anya Taylor-Joy Taylor-Joy's cream, strapless dress from Christian Dior was covered in blue beading. Textured, scallops of fabric made up the skirt, and more embellishments sat atop the voluminous fabric. Business Insider USA
Issa Rae
Issa Rae Rae told E! red-carpet host Laverne Cox she wore a deep-green outfit for good luck ahead of St. Patrick's Day. Rae's daring gown, a custom design by AMI Paris, also featured a plunging neckline and high slit. Business Insider USA
Simu Liu
Simu Liu Liu added a touch of sparkle to his black Fendi tuxedo with a silver brooch. Business Insider USA
Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst Dunst's form-fitting white gown featured a square neckline, thin straps, and a low back. Her side-swept hair gave the look an old Hollywood feel. Business Insider USA
Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade
Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade Union-Wade wore a dazzling silver Carolina Herrera ensemble with Tiffany & Co jewelry. She told E! red-carpet host Laverne Cox that Union's top is a stand-alone dress, but the actress had the idea to combine it with the skirt.Wade's white tuxedo with black lapels was custom-made by Atelier Versace. Business Insider USA
Jack Quaid
Jack Quaid Quaid accessorized his eggplant double-breasted tuxedo with a black bowtie, black watch, and black patent-leather shoes. Business Insider USA
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan The "Never Have I Ever" star wore a black Zuhair Murad dress with white detailing at the bodice, a large bow at the hip, and a thigh-high slit. Business Insider USA
Zuri Hall
Zuri Hall Hall's gold dress, designed by Rony Abou Hamdan Couture, featured rose detailing and a dramatic train. Business Insider USA
Brittany Snow
Brittany Snow Snow, who starred in the Oscar-nominated short film "Red, White and Blue," attended her first Oscars in a custom strapless yellow dress by Mnot and a beaded chain necklace. Business Insider USA
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens Hudgens revealed her pregnancy for the first time publicly on the red carpet, wearing a black turtleneck couture gown by Vera Wang that showed her baby bump. She accessorized with diamond jewelry. Business Insider USA
Eugene Lee Yang
Eugene Lee Yang Yang's red two-piece look — the same color as the famous carpet — featured a structured jacket and voluminous skirt. Business Insider USA
Sandra Hller
Sandra Hller Hller's winged eyeliner matched the bold shoulder pieces on her custom black Schiaparelli gown. She paired the dress, featuring a silver keyhole on the bodice, with jewelry from Cartier. Business Insider USA
Scott Evans
Scott Evans Evans walked the red carpet in a powder-blue, double-breasted jacket and white pants with a flowing train. His white shoes and delicate necklaces completed the look. Business Insider USA
Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

