Here are all the must-see looks from the 2024 Oscars
From David Oyelowo, to Cynthia Erivo, Lupita Nyong'o and power couple, Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade, the stars looked stunning.
In Nigeria there was reason to be excited. A short film titled The After by British Nigerian photographer, Misan Harriman which features David Oyelowo is nominated in the Best live action short category alongside, Invincible, Knight of Fortune, Red, White and Blue and The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.
At the event, Oyelowo was spotted frolicking in a carton brown lapel-less suit, looking striking, dapper and minimalist, the style he has adopted since his Selma days. Then there was Ncuti Gatwa, the Rwandan-Scottish actor who rose to fame for his role in Sex Education, but is also in the nominated Barbie movie. Gatwa didn't tow the minimalist line, opting for a suit with dramatic sleeves.
See all the must-see looks from the event below:
