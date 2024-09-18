If you're aiming to downplay your forehead, it's helpful to be aware of certain hairstyles that might not be the most flattering. Below are some styles to avoid if you're trying to minimise the appearance of a larger forehead.
Girls with big foreheads should reconsider getting these 5 hairstyles
Girls with larger foreheads can absolutely rock any hairstyle, but some styles may highlight the forehead more than you would like.
Slicked-back ponytails or buns
These styles pull all the hair away from the face, making the forehead appear more prominent. The clean look may work for some, but for those with a larger forehead, it can create an unbalanced look. Go for looser, more relaxed versions of these styles to soften the effect.
Centre parting:
A dead-centre part can accentuate the width of the forehead, as it leaves the forehead more exposed. It can also draw attention to asymmetry in the face, making the forehead look wider. A side part can break up the face and add a softer, more flattering touch.
Straight, long bangs
If the bangs are too thin or flat, they may not provide enough coverage, making the forehead stand out even more. Additionally, straight bangs can sometimes create a harsh line that accentuates the length of the face. Try opting for textured or thicker bangs that frame the face more effectively.
Short pixie cuts with no bangs
Without any volume or fringe to frame the face, shortcuts can make the forehead more noticeable. This style may also create an illusion of an elongated face, which isn’t ideal for balancing a prominent forehead. A pixie cut with side bangs or added volume at the sides can help create better proportions.
Tight curls at the top
Hairstyles that create a lot of volume on the top without balancing out the rest of the face can draw attention upwards towards the forehead.
This can result in an unflattering shape where the forehead becomes the focal point. Instead, try adding curls or waves that start lower on the head to create a more balanced look.
While these hairstyles may not be the best options for girls with larger foreheads, the key is to find a style that makes you feel confident and comfortable.
are plenty of flattering alternatives, like side-swept bangs or soft layers, that can beautifully frame the face and draw attention away from the forehead. Ultimately, your hairstyle should reflect your personal style and confidence!
