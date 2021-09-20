RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style Inspiration: Funke Akindele in pantsuits and two-piece pants set

When it comes to her style, Funke always goes for comfortable and modest pieces. She loves formal dresses, pantsuits or two-piece pant sets.

Funke Akindele in pantsuits or two-piece sets [instagram]

Funke Akindele is our style inspiration this week. She is a famous Nollywood Actor, Producer, and Businessperson.

Nothing exudes power and confidence more than a power suit and, as a powerful woman, these are the kind of outfits Funke likes to rock.

Here are some we love.

This suede two-piece high waisted pants from Xtrabrides Lagos is smooth and soft. The white trimmings add a little extra spice to the look.

When in doubt, wear mustard. Mustard is a beautiful color. This mustard-colored pantsuit with its dramatic collar has got us in our feelings.

Funke is wearing a military-style jacket with beaded shoulder pads. This look radiates a stylish boss woman.

For her birthday, Funke is wearing purple high waisted pants and top from House of Nini. The favorite thing about this look is the extra fabric across the pants. Very stylish.

In one of her birthday pictures, she wears off-shoulder two-piece pants and top with a ruffle on one arm.

All we can say is that Funke knows how to rock a suit and a two-piece and, we are certainly inspired by how she does it.

