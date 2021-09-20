Nothing exudes power and confidence more than a power suit and, as a powerful woman, these are the kind of outfits Funke likes to rock.

Here are some we love.

Pretty in Suede

This suede two-piece high waisted pants from Xtrabrides Lagos is smooth and soft. The white trimmings add a little extra spice to the look.

Mustard goodness

When in doubt, wear mustard. Mustard is a beautiful color. This mustard-colored pantsuit with its dramatic collar has got us in our feelings.

Military Style

Funke is wearing a military-style jacket with beaded shoulder pads. This look radiates a stylish boss woman.

Purple trouble

For her birthday, Funke is wearing purple high waisted pants and top from House of Nini. The favorite thing about this look is the extra fabric across the pants. Very stylish.

Pretty in pink

In one of her birthday pictures, she wears off-shoulder two-piece pants and top with a ruffle on one arm.