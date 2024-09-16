Emmy Awards 2024: The best-dressed stars

The big winner from the award was FX's Shogun; they won a dramatic 18 awards, but which star delivered in the fashion department?

Here are the best-dressed celebrities at the Emmys 2024:

Ayo Edebiri

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Ayo was bright and colourful in a strapless Bottega Veneta gown. Her wavy wig and black strappy heels were certainly classy.

Anna Sawai

Pulse Nigeria

Anna was one of the most regal looks on the Emmy red carpet in this stunning Vera Wang gown. The slicked-back ponytail look was equally gorgeous.

ADVERTISEMENT

Christine Baranski

Pulse Nigeria

The colour, sheen, and structure of this Oscar de la Rents looked so exceptional on this actor.

Selena Gomez

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Selena’s silver and black halter neck Ralph Lauren gown was one of the night's best looks. It was simple yet gorgeous.

Sabrina Elba

Pulse Nigeria

The black and black colours plus the elegant draping of this gown were really one for the books. Sabrina mastered satorial elegance with this look.

Meryl Streep

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Meryl looked cuter than ever in a gorgeous pink suit with a lovely bow on the shirt. It's a suit that exuded as much femininity as a gown.

Jonathan Bailey

Pulse Nigeria

Jonathan Bailey was arguably the best-dressed man at the awards. The mix of black and cream and the loosely fitted suit were fashionable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sofia Vergara

Pulse Nigeria

Sofia wore a red Dolce & Gabanna dress that hugged her curves. Although I would have loved to see more jewellery on her.

Davine Joy-Randolph

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Yellow on African-American and African women will always look so good. The hooded nature of the gown is certainly an interesting look.