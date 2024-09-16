The 2024 Emmy Awards celebrating television shows saw Hollywood stars in glamorous suits and gowns. The event was dominated by traditional glitz and glamour.
Emmy Awards 2024: The best-dressed stars
What looks did we love on the Emmy's Red Carpet?
The big winner from the award was FX's Shogun; they won a dramatic 18 awards, but which star delivered in the fashion department?
Here are the best-dressed celebrities at the Emmys 2024:
Ayo Edebiri
Ayo was bright and colourful in a strapless Bottega Veneta gown. Her wavy wig and black strappy heels were certainly classy.
Anna Sawai
Anna was one of the most regal looks on the Emmy red carpet in this stunning Vera Wang gown. The slicked-back ponytail look was equally gorgeous.
Christine Baranski
The colour, sheen, and structure of this Oscar de la Rents looked so exceptional on this actor.
Selena Gomez
Selena’s silver and black halter neck Ralph Lauren gown was one of the night's best looks. It was simple yet gorgeous.
Sabrina Elba
The black and black colours plus the elegant draping of this gown were really one for the books. Sabrina mastered satorial elegance with this look.
Meryl Streep
Meryl looked cuter than ever in a gorgeous pink suit with a lovely bow on the shirt. It's a suit that exuded as much femininity as a gown.
Jonathan Bailey
Jonathan Bailey was arguably the best-dressed man at the awards. The mix of black and cream and the loosely fitted suit were fashionable.
Sofia Vergara
Sofia wore a red Dolce & Gabanna dress that hugged her curves. Although I would have loved to see more jewellery on her.
Davine Joy-Randolph
Yellow on African-American and African women will always look so good. The hooded nature of the gown is certainly an interesting look.
It may seem as though they were two Emmys this year but the 2023 Emmys were delayed until January 2024.
