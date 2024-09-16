ADVERTISEMENT
Emmy Awards 2024: The best-dressed stars

Temi Iwalaiye

What looks did we love on the Emmy's Red Carpet?

The best-dressed celebs at the Emmys 2024 [Gettyimages]
The best-dressed celebs at the Emmys 2024 [Gettyimages]

The 2024 Emmy Awards celebrating television shows saw Hollywood stars in glamorous suits and gowns. The event was dominated by traditional glitz and glamour.

The big winner from the award was FX's Shogun; they won a dramatic 18 awards, but which star delivered in the fashion department?

Ayo Edebiri at the Emmy Awards [Gettyimages]
Ayo Edebiri at the Emmy Awards [Gettyimages] Pulse Nigeria

Ayo was bright and colourful in a strapless Bottega Veneta gown. Her wavy wig and black strappy heels were certainly classy.

Anna Sawai at the Emmy Awards [GettyImages]
Anna Sawai at the Emmy Awards [GettyImages] Pulse Nigeria

Anna was one of the most regal looks on the Emmy red carpet in this stunning Vera Wang gown. The slicked-back ponytail look was equally gorgeous.

Christine Baranski at the Emmy Awards [Gettyimages]
Christine Baranski at the Emmy Awards [Gettyimages] Pulse Nigeria

The colour, sheen, and structure of this Oscar de la Rents looked so exceptional on this actor.

Selena Gomez at the Emmy Awards 2024 [Gettyimages]
Selena Gomez at the Emmy Awards 2024 [Gettyimages] Pulse Nigeria
Selena’s silver and black halter neck Ralph Lauren gown was one of the night's best looks. It was simple yet gorgeous.

Sabrina Elba at Emmys 2024 [Gettyimages]
Sabrina Elba at Emmys 2024 [Gettyimages] Pulse Nigeria

The black and black colours plus the elegant draping of this gown were really one for the books. Sabrina mastered satorial elegance with this look.

Meryl Streep at the 2024 Emmys [GettyImages]
Meryl Streep at the 2024 Emmys [GettyImages] Pulse Nigeria

Meryl looked cuter than ever in a gorgeous pink suit with a lovely bow on the shirt. It's a suit that exuded as much femininity as a gown.

Jonathan Bailey at the 2024 Emmys [Gettyimages]
Jonathan Bailey at the 2024 Emmys [Gettyimages] Pulse Nigeria

Jonathan Bailey was arguably the best-dressed man at the awards. The mix of black and cream and the loosely fitted suit were fashionable.

Sofia Vergara at the 2024 Emmys [Gettyimages]
Sofia Vergara at the 2024 Emmys [Gettyimages] Pulse Nigeria

Sofia wore a red Dolce & Gabanna dress that hugged her curves. Although I would have loved to see more jewellery on her.

Davine Joy-Randolph at the 2024 Emmys [Gettyimages]
Davine Joy-Randolph at the 2024 Emmys [Gettyimages] Pulse Nigeria
Yellow on African-American and African women will always look so good. The hooded nature of the gown is certainly an interesting look.

It may seem as though they were two Emmys this year but the 2023 Emmys were delayed until January 2024.

