Ejiro Amos Tafiri's new 'Birds of Paradise' collection is where design and nature converge

Dynamic Nigerian designer Ejiro Amos Tafiri unveils its SS18 collection 'Birds of Paradise' .

In a press release about the new collection, the label said:

Our creative director, who whilst conceptualizing this collection, was inspired by the the dynamic nature of life. The collection is an embodiment of the belief that beauty can emanate from a dark place. In essence all forms and stages of life are beautiful.

The breezy and fluid nature of the pieces depict the life of a sexy, elegant, daring and confident woman with a positive perspective to life.

The intricate details on the pieces have been brought to life by a combination of textures, hues and prints that embody the concepts of freedom and a positive perspective to life.

Credits

Photography: @emmanueloyeleke

Make-up: @lailacadne

Models: @xterberry @_ujumarshall