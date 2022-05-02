After a long month of fasting during the month of Ramadan, Muslims celebrate the end of the fasting season with the Eid-el-Fitr. They go to the praying ground and enjoy meals with friends and family.
Eid-el-Fitr 2022: Nigerian muslims show off and show out on Twitter
These are the best Eid pictures from the streets of Twitter.
One of the best parts of this period is seeing the gorgeous gowns and agbadas posted on Twitter. Here is a thread of the best pictures we’ve seen all day.
Classic men in Agbadas;
Was the theme of this Sallah white? Here's how good they looked;
Ladies in Abayas and Ankaras;
The ladies themselves looked great in their abayas and ankara. Their minimal makeup just showed us how pictures these women can be. Love it!
They slay every Sallah and we are always here for it. Kudos!
