Eid-el-Fitr 2022: Nigerian muslims show off and show out on Twitter

Temi Iwalaiye

These are the best Eid pictures from the streets of Twitter.

Sallah time is always a period of slaying outfits [Twitter]
Sallah time is always a period of slaying outfits [Twitter]

After a long month of fasting during the month of Ramadan, Muslims celebrate the end of the fasting season with the Eid-el-Fitr. They go to the praying ground and enjoy meals with friends and family.

One of the best parts of this period is seeing the gorgeous gowns and agbadas posted on Twitter. Here is a thread of the best pictures we’ve seen all day.

Was the theme of this Sallah white? Here's how good they looked;

The ladies themselves looked great in their abayas and ankara. Their minimal makeup just showed us how pictures these women can be. Love it!

They slay every Sallah and we are always here for it. Kudos!

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

