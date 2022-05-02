Eid-el-Fitr 2022: Nigerian muslims show off and show out on Twitter

One of the best parts of this period is seeing the gorgeous gowns and agbadas posted on Twitter. Here is a thread of the best pictures we’ve seen all day.

Classic men in Agbadas;

Was the theme of this Sallah white? Here's how good they looked;

Ladies in Abayas and Ankaras;

The ladies themselves looked great in their abayas and ankara. Their minimal makeup just showed us how pictures these women can be. Love it!