Details on Beyonce's three looks for her iconic performance at the Royal Atlantis Dubai

Temi Iwalaiye

Beyonce looked fantastic in three attires, and we will be getting into the nitty-gritty of them shortly.

Beyonce's three outfits at Royal Atlantis Dubai
Beyonce's three outfits at Royal Atlantis Dubai

Superstar and living legend, Beyonce Knowles, performed for an exclusive celebrity crowd at the opening of Royal Atlantis Hotel in Dubai. Of course that was such a big deal as Beyonce doesn’t perform just anywhere.

Styled by KJ Moody, Beyonce wore one of her favorite feminine colors, Yellow, in a gown designed by Atelier Zuhra. The gown had what looked like a cape of feathers and thigh high slits.

The designer told British Vogue, “We started on that dress back in November, it took us almost a month and half to finish.” says Al Awfi, the designer.

Perhaps one of our favorite look was this Frolov soft pink number, the gown was see-through with silver appliques by the cleavage and boots in the same color. It was perfect for an energetic performance.

The final look was as majestic as ever in Nicolas Jebran. With a hairpiece that looked like a halo, a red jumpsuit and a ball gown attached to it, Beyonce closed the performance majestically.

It was interesting, she wore only Dubai-based designers for her performance.

Temi Iwalaiye

