Design for Love (DFL) celebrates 18th anniversary with a grand fashion party!

The feedback was overwhelmingly positive as guests, and fashion lovers shopped the DFL pieces at the event and online.

Creative Director of Design For Love, Wunmi Olufeko, has been innovating in the fashion industry for two decades and is recognised as one of the first brands to use Ankara and Adire fabrics in chic ways as they are now being popularly used.

Through DFL, Wunmi continues to leave an indelible mark in the fashion world. Her globally appealing collections have earned a great clientele. Some of Nigeria’s leading ladies have worn DFL, including Adesuwa Oyenokwe, Latasha Ngwube, Anita Okoye, Tara Fela-Durotoye, Stephanie Obi, etc. The brand services not just celebrities and working-class women but the everyday Nigerian woman who wants to look stylish and iconic.

“I am delighted with what I have witnessed here, and I like that people both within and outside Nigeria are embracing the DFL brand. I love this, and I thank them all for supporting my brand. For patronising us and for the referrals.” said Wunmi Olufeko at the anniversary party.

“The Design For Love brand has grown over the years and is here to stay because Nigerians are fashion lovers. We took our time to roll out this new collection, and I know it is fantastic. It is an excellent time for a fashion designer to be Nigerian and African.

In their remarks, fashion enthusiasts at the gathering noted that Nigeria is positioned firmly in the heart of Africa’s fashion scene, and hoped that Wunmi Olufeko and the DFL brand will continue to churn out more of its world-famous Afrocentric styles to loyal customers, and also inspire a new crop of fashion designers.

The DFL brand has been a force to be reckoned with since its inception in 2004, gaining ground, winning awards, and being home to many women for its beloved outfits and epic accessories, including the now globally beloved Ankara laptop bags.

With this 18th Anniversary, Design for Love celebrates the pride, perseverance, and strength of African women who share their passion for DFL. It will host activities to inspire, interact and engage with its customers throughout the year. View and shop the latest collection at https://www.buydfl.com/

