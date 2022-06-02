RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Design for Love (DFL) celebrates 18th anniversary with a grand fashion party!

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Nigerian fashion and style took center stage as beloved women’s brand, Design For Love (DFL) celebrated its 18th anniversary on the 1st of May in grand style. Themed Party Like You’re Still 18, DFL hosted clients, entertainers, fashion enthusiasts, stylists, industry captains, and members of the media to an exquisite party at the heart of Lekki, Lagos.

Design for Love (DFL) celebrates 18th anniversary with a grand fashion party!
Design for Love (DFL) celebrates 18th anniversary with a grand fashion party!

#FeatureByDFL - The DFL brand also shared its anniversary collection of new irresistible chic designs that embody the pride, tenacity, strength, and softness of the African woman. The new DFL collection has been one of the trending topics throughout the weekend, as people reacted to the eye-popping designs. A part of the rollout that thrilled the public is that DFL used its customers to model the anniversary collection.

Recommended articles

The feedback was overwhelmingly positive as guests, and fashion lovers shopped the DFL pieces at the event and online.

Design for Love (DFL) celebrates 18th anniversary with a grand fashion party!
Design for Love (DFL) celebrates 18th anniversary with a grand fashion party! Pulse Nigeria
Design for Love (DFL) celebrates 18th anniversary with a grand fashion party!
Design for Love (DFL) celebrates 18th anniversary with a grand fashion party! Pulse Nigeria
Design for Love (DFL) celebrates 18th anniversary with a grand fashion party!
Design for Love (DFL) celebrates 18th anniversary with a grand fashion party! Pulse Nigeria
Design for Love (DFL) celebrates 18th anniversary with a grand fashion party!
Design for Love (DFL) celebrates 18th anniversary with a grand fashion party! Pulse Nigeria

Creative Director of Design For Love, Wunmi Olufeko, has been innovating in the fashion industry for two decades and is recognised as one of the first brands to use Ankara and Adire fabrics in chic ways as they are now being popularly used.

Design for Love (DFL) celebrates 18th anniversary with a grand fashion party!
Design for Love (DFL) celebrates 18th anniversary with a grand fashion party! Pulse Nigeria
Design for Love (DFL) celebrates 18th anniversary with a grand fashion party!
Design for Love (DFL) celebrates 18th anniversary with a grand fashion party! Pulse Nigeria
Design for Love (DFL) celebrates 18th anniversary with a grand fashion party!
Design for Love (DFL) celebrates 18th anniversary with a grand fashion party! Pulse Nigeria

Through DFL, Wunmi continues to leave an indelible mark in the fashion world. Her globally appealing collections have earned a great clientele. Some of Nigeria’s leading ladies have worn DFL, including Adesuwa Oyenokwe, Latasha Ngwube, Anita Okoye, Tara Fela-Durotoye, Stephanie Obi, etc. The brand services not just celebrities and working-class women but the everyday Nigerian woman who wants to look stylish and iconic.

“I am delighted with what I have witnessed here, and I like that people both within and outside Nigeria are embracing the DFL brand. I love this, and I thank them all for supporting my brand. For patronising us and for the referrals.” said Wunmi Olufeko at the anniversary party.

Design for Love (DFL) celebrates 18th anniversary with a grand fashion party!
Design for Love (DFL) celebrates 18th anniversary with a grand fashion party! Pulse Nigeria
Design for Love (DFL) celebrates 18th anniversary with a grand fashion party!
Design for Love (DFL) celebrates 18th anniversary with a grand fashion party! Pulse Nigeria

“The Design For Love brand has grown over the years and is here to stay because Nigerians are fashion lovers. We took our time to roll out this new collection, and I know it is fantastic. It is an excellent time for a fashion designer to be Nigerian and African.

In their remarks, fashion enthusiasts at the gathering noted that Nigeria is positioned firmly in the heart of Africa’s fashion scene, and hoped that Wunmi Olufeko and the DFL brand will continue to churn out more of its world-famous Afrocentric styles to loyal customers, and also inspire a new crop of fashion designers.

The DFL brand has been a force to be reckoned with since its inception in 2004, gaining ground, winning awards, and being home to many women for its beloved outfits and epic accessories, including the now globally beloved Ankara laptop bags.

Design for Love (DFL) celebrates 18th anniversary with a grand fashion party!
Design for Love (DFL) celebrates 18th anniversary with a grand fashion party! Pulse Nigeria
Design for Love (DFL) celebrates 18th anniversary with a grand fashion party!
Design for Love (DFL) celebrates 18th anniversary with a grand fashion party! Pulse Nigeria
Design for Love (DFL) celebrates 18th anniversary with a grand fashion party!
Design for Love (DFL) celebrates 18th anniversary with a grand fashion party! Pulse Nigeria
Design for Love (DFL) celebrates 18th anniversary with a grand fashion party!
Design for Love (DFL) celebrates 18th anniversary with a grand fashion party! Pulse Nigeria

With this 18th Anniversary, Design for Love celebrates the pride, perseverance, and strength of African women who share their passion for DFL. It will host activities to inspire, interact and engage with its customers throughout the year. View and shop the latest collection at https://www.buydfl.com/

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByDFL

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to know that your girl wants s*x

How to know that your girl wants s*x

5 awkward problems you get for sleeping with a close friend

5 awkward problems you get for sleeping with a close friend

10 ways to have fun in Lagos with just N5,000

10 ways to have fun in Lagos with just N5,000

6 foods Nigerians cannot live without

6 foods Nigerians cannot live without

'I’ll try anything,' Kim Kardashian talks about beauty routines as she launches new skincare line

'I’ll try anything,' Kim Kardashian talks about beauty routines as she launches new skincare line

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues

The age you have the best s*x according to research

The age you have the best s*x according to research

Design for Love (DFL) celebrates 18th anniversary with a grand fashion party!

Design for Love (DFL) celebrates 18th anniversary with a grand fashion party!

How Bolt Food is disrupting Nigeria’s food delivery space with affordable and efficient food delivery service

How Bolt Food is disrupting Nigeria’s food delivery space with affordable and efficient food delivery service

Trending

5 most fashionable ways to wear palazzo pants

Palazzos are versatile [Instagram/Stylepantry]

Ini Dima-Okojie was the perfect modern bride

Ini Dima-Okojie was a gorgeous bride [Instagram]

Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

These are week's best pictures [Instagram]

3 celebrity looks inspired by Rihanna's pregnancy fashion

These outfits were Rihanna inspired [Instagram]