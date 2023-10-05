Davido’s ‘Feel’ music video is proof he’s a style icon

The music video was directed by TG Omori, and it told the tale of a couple separated by war. Despite the visual excellence of the project, special recognition has to go to the styling of Davido; every outfit he wore was a classic.

He was styled by Yasmeen Ntwari, his regular stylist, who takes credit for most of his recent looks we love. His outfits were well picked and stylish for this music video, so much so that we couldn’t take our eyes off them.

In the opening scene of the music video, he wore a brown leather jacket and pants from Miu Miu.

Then he changed into a wonderful bejewelled jacket, pants and cap from Xtrabrides Lagos. Xtrabrides is known for women’s wear, so it was nice to see her try out men’s wear and succeed. The jacket and the baseball hat were the stars of the look.

He donned a light pink two-piece from Rick Owens. The satin texture of the outfit aided the fluidity.

Then, of course, the Silpa jeans and leather jacket paired with Louis Vuitton shoes were the epitome of luxury fashion. He really splurged on luxury items for this music video. The mask was also a nice touch.

Last but certainly not least were his green Balenciaga fur coat and boots.

