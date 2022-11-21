Today is Afrobeat legend, Davido's birthday and even though he has had the toughest year, we still want to celebrate his birthday.
Davido at 30: His 5 best looks this year
This year, Davido gave us a variety of urban styles. We will be ranking his top five looks of the year.
Recommended articles
If there is one thing that we are sure Davido always gives us is unbeatable style. His love for relaxed, casual style and still pulling up in the most fashionable form is one of the things we love about him.
Maroon chrome
Davido kicked off the year in style, wearing a monochromic maroon shirt, pants and jackets and rounding the look up with Oxford shoes.
Gucci man
Then we loved how he wore Gucci pants, a silk bandana top and Nikes. So fashionable yet so urban.
Colorful two-piece
Davido also served us vacation chill this year, his colourful two-piece was all the rave.
Casual and chill
Davido was in his element in this picture, a white shirt, jeans and a baseball cap. Clean but fashionable.
Winter Davido
There are winter coats and there is Davido's. Davido’s winter coat and jeans were a perfect pair.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng