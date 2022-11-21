RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Davido at 30: His 5 best looks this year

Temi Iwalaiye

This year, Davido gave us a variety of urban styles. We will be ranking his top five looks of the year.

Today is Afrobeat legend, Davido's birthday and even though he has had the toughest year, we still want to celebrate his birthday.

If there is one thing that we are sure Davido always gives us is unbeatable style. His love for relaxed, casual style and still pulling up in the most fashionable form is one of the things we love about him.

Davido kicked off the year in style, wearing a monochromic maroon shirt, pants and jackets and rounding the look up with Oxford shoes.

Then we loved how he wore Gucci pants, a silk bandana top and Nikes. So fashionable yet so urban.

Davido also served us vacation chill this year, his colourful two-piece was all the rave.

Davido was in his element in this picture, a white shirt, jeans and a baseball cap. Clean but fashionable.

There are winter coats and there is Davido's. Davido’s winter coat and jeans were a perfect pair.

