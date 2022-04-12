David Beckham’s first son marries Nicola Peltz: Details of her gorgeous gown

The wedding was so grand, that it was exclusively covered by British Vogue. As with all weddings, the bride should be the centre of attention and Nicola did not disappoint.

Her wedding gown was not only custom made but it was haute couture, made exclusively and specifically for her, handmade from start to finish. She had conversations with Valentino's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli and his team, two trips to the Rome Headquarters and two US fittings and the head seamstress travelled to Miami to make sure every detail was exact and perfect.

Her choice of shoes was very Gen Z, she chose Versace Medusa Aevitas Platform Pumps which cost about 1000 pounds. Fair price.

The dress

“The simplicity of it was magnificent,” her stylist Leslie, told British Vogue, “We didn’t have to overly detail the dress to accomplish the magnitude of it, so we ended up eliminating the embroidery.”

Leaving the dress plain, the bride wore long white gloves and wore a beautifully embroidered veil that doubled as a train.

British Vogue on the intricacy of the dress and hidden details of the dress, “the bride’s mother added an evil eye as a talisman for her daughter, along with a message that the Valentino team stitched into the wedding gown using blue thread.”

Hair and makeup

The half-up-half-down, with bangs, was a homage to supermodel Claudia Schiffer. The bride herself sent pictures of the supermodel to her stylist. The hair style anchored the veil perfectly.