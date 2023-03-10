Common and awkward mistakes men make when wearing suits

Here are the most common mistakes.

Wearing a tie that’s at an awkward length

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

A tie shouldn’t be before your belt or after your belt; the perfect length for your tie is right on your belt.

Wearing a tie that’s not proportional to your lapel should determine how thick or slim your tie should be. If your lapel is thick then your tie should be thick, if your lapel is thin.

Wearing the wrong shoes and no socks

ADVERTISEMENT

While many people wear white sneakers with suits, and it might be allowed, sandals are a big no. Wear monk straps, brogues, oxfords, loafers and Chelsea boots. Socks are required. A must. In the picture above, Ebuka wears the right shoe but no socks.

Wearing an oversized jacket or blazer and trousers

ADVERTISEMENT

Tope's suit is the perfect fit.

When it comes to suits, fit matters, you have to get tailored to your exact specifications, and if it looks too big you end up looking like a preacher in the 2000s.

Wearing a tight jacket or blazer and trousers

Of course, this is the opposite of an oversized jacket: a tight jacket looks constipated and borrowed, remember fit is everything and you don’t want to look like you can’t breathe. The length of your trouser should be by your ankles and the waist should not have so much excess fabric.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wearing a monochromatic satin tie