Common and awkward mistakes men make when wearing suits

Temi Iwalaiye

These are the mistakes men make when wearing suits.

Adekunle's tie is at awkward length
A suit is certainly one of the most stylish and sexiest outfits men can wear, but often we see them wearing it, so poorly it doesn’t look so good.

Here are the most common mistakes.

A tie shouldn’t be before your belt or after your belt; the perfect length for your tie is right on your belt.

Wearing a tie that’s not proportional to your lapel should determine how thick or slim your tie should be. If your lapel is thick then your tie should be thick, if your lapel is thin.

While many people wear white sneakers with suits, and it might be allowed, sandals are a big no. Wear monk straps, brogues, oxfords, loafers and Chelsea boots. Socks are required. A must. In the picture above, Ebuka wears the right shoe but no socks.

Tope's suit is the perfect fit.

When it comes to suits, fit matters, you have to get tailored to your exact specifications, and if it looks too big you end up looking like a preacher in the 2000s.

Of course, this is the opposite of an oversized jacket: a tight jacket looks constipated and borrowed, remember fit is everything and you don’t want to look like you can’t breathe. The length of your trouser should be by your ankles and the waist should not have so much excess fabric.

Those satin ties in just one colour look so cheap, especially the red ones. You should buy ties that have prints and patterns.

