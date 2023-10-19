Can men wear crop tops? 3 times Ebuka Obi-Uchendu shows how it’s done

TV host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu laughs in the face of conventional male fashion. He is the most daring man in the Nigerian fashion scene.

Ebuka gets away with what many men will not even dare to wear without their masculinity being questioned. Yet, Ebuka pulls it off effortlessly; could it be his suave aura or his tall, masculine physique that makes outfits sit so perfectly on him?

Class is in session, and here are three times Ebuka wore a crop top that should inspire you too:

1.

The internet went wild the first time they saw Ebuka wearing this blue cop top and flared jeans. If he had worn a tight crop top and tight jean trousers, it would have looked very feminine, but the pairing just made it make sense.

2.

The second time Ebuka wore a crop top, it was similarly styled. Another pair of flared jeans and a crop top The Nike sneakers add a nice touch to it, and the crop top is long-sleeved. If he has worn a sleeveless crop top, we are sure he won’t look that good.

3.

The third time Ebuka was spotted wearing a crop top was in the commercial for his latest reality tv series, and as they say, the third time is the charm. This time, Ebuka wore a grey crop top with flared pants.