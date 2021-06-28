Burna Boy maintains his edginess with his outfit to the BET Awards

Pulse Nigeria

The white Dolce & Gabbana suit is worth over N1 millon naira. Burna Boy rounded off the look with a stack of diamond necklaces and a black shoe.

One of these necklaces had an image of afro-beats legend Fela.

His shoes were Valentino Garavani boots valued at over N400,000.

Burna Boy's choices were safe and classy, yet they maintained the edginess we have always attributed to him.

It paid off heavily as he was one of the most stylish men on the red carpet.