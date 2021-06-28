RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Burna Boy maintains his edginess with his outfit to the BET Awards

Burna Boy attended the BET Awards 2021 in style.

Burna Boy at the BET Awards 2021
Burna Boy at the BET Awards 2021

Burna Boy wore a white Dolce and Gabbana suit without a shirt.

Burna Boy at the BET Awards 2021
Burna Boy at the BET Awards 2021

The white Dolce & Gabbana suit is worth over N1 millon naira. Burna Boy rounded off the look with a stack of diamond necklaces and a black shoe.

One of these necklaces had an image of afro-beats legend Fela.

His shoes were Valentino Garavani boots valued at over N400,000.

Burna Boy's choices were safe and classy, yet they maintained the edginess we have always attributed to him.

It paid off heavily as he was one of the most stylish men on the red carpet.

He ended the night on the high with his third BET Awards for the BET International Act in a row.

