Indian designers display unique collections at BRICS+ Fashion Summit

Anna Ajayi

Shruti Sancheti, Gaurav Khanijo, Naushad Ali and Ritesh Kumar showcased their latest collection at the Indian Fashion Show.

Models strutting at the Indian Fashion Show in Moscow
Models strutting at the Indian Fashion Show in Moscow

Hosted at the prestigious Pashkov House, the Indian Fashion Show exhibited the incredible diversity and artistry of Indian craft techniques.

Shruti Sancheti's collection
Shruti Sancheti's collection Shruti Sancheti's collection Pulse Nigeria

Vibrant colours, intricate embroidery, and luxurious fabrics adorned the models as they walked the runway to a powerful Indian rendition charging up the atmosphere with the essence of Indian culture.

A unique touch was the addition of red paint on the models' feet and fingertips, symbolising the rich cultural heritage of India.

The models had their feet and fingers painted red
The models had their feet and fingers painted red Pulse Nigeria

Gaurav Khanijo's collection particularly featured exclusive menswear. Featuring 10 meticulously crafted looks, his designs seamlessly blended traditional Indian elements with modern and high-fashion sensibilities.

KHANIJO showcased his menswear collection
KHANIJO showcased his menswear collection Pulse Nigeria

The use of sustainable materials like hemp, bamboo, silk, and wool showed his commitment to ethical and eco-conscious practices, making the collection all the more special.

"My collection is about sustainability in luxury," Khanijo shared. "We work with different clusters in India to utilise hemp, bamboo, silk, and wool in our designs. The aalta and ghungroo worn by the models add a distinct Indian touch."

Gaurav KHANIJO
Gaurav KHANIJO Pulse Nigeria

The BRICS+ Fashion Summit deemed the largest event in the fashion industry, brought these experiences to life.

The BRICS+ Fashion Summit was one of its kind
The BRICS+ Fashion Summit was one of its kind Pulse Nigeria
This huge event transcended borders, welcoming fashion enthusiasts from over 60 countries and an impressive roster of international brands like CHNNYU (China), Lucas Leao (Brazil), David Tlale (South Africa), Alena Akhmadullina (Russia), SADAELS (Argentina), Arzu Kaprol (Turkey), and many more.

This event served as a platform for exchanging ideas, fostering collaboration and promoting the global fashion industry.

Representatives from Nigeria also actively participated in the Fashion Summit. Anna Ajayi (Lifestyle Writer, Pulse Nigeria), Chidera Mouka (Editor-in-Chief, Marie Claire Nigeria), and Tosin Adewale (Fashion Brand Consultant) attended the event to gain valuable insights and perspectives from the international fashion landscape.

Tosin Adewale (centre) and Anna Ajayi (right), both representing Nigeria at the BRICS+ Fashion event
Tosin Adewale (centre) and Anna Ajayi (right), both representing Nigeria at the BRICS+ Fashion event Pulse Nigeria

The impact of the BRICS+ Fashion Summit extends beyond the realm of fashion, acting as a catalyst for economic growth, cultural exchange, and social development within BRICS countries and beyond.

