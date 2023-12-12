Indian designers display unique collections at BRICS+ Fashion Summit

Hosted at the prestigious Pashkov House, the Indian Fashion Show exhibited the incredible diversity and artistry of Indian craft techniques.

Vibrant colours, intricate embroidery, and luxurious fabrics adorned the models as they walked the runway to a powerful Indian rendition charging up the atmosphere with the essence of Indian culture.

A unique touch was the addition of red paint on the models' feet and fingertips, symbolising the rich cultural heritage of India.

Gaurav Khanijo's collection particularly featured exclusive menswear. Featuring 10 meticulously crafted looks, his designs seamlessly blended traditional Indian elements with modern and high-fashion sensibilities.

The use of sustainable materials like hemp, bamboo, silk, and wool showed his commitment to ethical and eco-conscious practices, making the collection all the more special.

"My collection is about sustainability in luxury," Khanijo shared. "We work with different clusters in India to utilise hemp, bamboo, silk, and wool in our designs. The aalta and ghungroo worn by the models add a distinct Indian touch."

The BRICS+ Fashion Summit deemed the largest event in the fashion industry, brought these experiences to life.

BRICS+ Fashion Summit: A global gathering of creativity and collaboration

This huge event transcended borders, welcoming fashion enthusiasts from over 60 countries and an impressive roster of international brands like CHNNYU (China), Lucas Leao (Brazil), David Tlale (South Africa), Alena Akhmadullina (Russia), SADAELS (Argentina), Arzu Kaprol (Turkey), and many more.

This event served as a platform for exchanging ideas, fostering collaboration and promoting the global fashion industry.

Representatives from Nigeria also actively participated in the Fashion Summit. Anna Ajayi (Lifestyle Writer, Pulse Nigeria), Chidera Mouka (Editor-in-Chief, Marie Claire Nigeria), and Tosin Adewale (Fashion Brand Consultant) attended the event to gain valuable insights and perspectives from the international fashion landscape.

