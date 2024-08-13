ADVERTISEMENT
Ranking the 5 best outfits made by Veekee James

Temi Iwalaiye

When it comes to fashion designers in Nigeria, Veekee James Atere is numero uno; she stands in a class by herself.

Best Veekee James creations [Instagram/veekeejamesofficial]

Over the weekend, Veekee James' design for South African presenter Bonang Matheba had people raving about how she should style Hollywood stars for the Oscars and Met Gala.

Her creativity knows no bounds, and she uses it to the maximum in her manipulation of structure, design, and silhouette.

Each one of her creations will leave you in awe of how she conceived the designs and executed them perfectly.

The circles at the bottom and top of the dress defied gravity as they stood looking so glamorous and lush. It’s such an innovative design; we wonder how she came up with the idea.

This look is quite similar to the 2024 look, in the sense that it appears as if she is emerging from the dress.

She looks like a beautiful flower, and the beaded bralette rounded off the look perfectly.

ALSO READ: 'I thought fashion design was for poor people, I wanted to be a doctor'- Veekee James

Sometimes, your eyes need a much-needed break from sequins and beads so you can appreciate beautiful geometric lines and shapes.

Osas stole the show with this look; the circles and lines added a touch of avant-garde to an elegant ensemble.

Bonang looked like she was emerging from the dress, much like a chick hatching from an egg. The effort it took to create the colour gradients and wrap the dress is certainly laudable.

This is hands down one of the best outfits made by Veekee. The fabric selection reflected the delicate nature of the gown, the train was perfect, and the little flower motifs around the bosom added a divine femininity to the outfit.

Even though her designs are often reminiscent of Valdrin Sahiti in her use of beads and draping and her corset-like waistlines, Veekee has been able to carve a niche for herself.

Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

