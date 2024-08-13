Ranking the 5 best outfits made by Veekee James

Her creativity knows no bounds, and she uses it to the maximum in her manipulation of structure, design, and silhouette.

Each one of her creations will leave you in awe of how she conceived the designs and executed them perfectly.

Here’s our ranking of Veekee James' most creative designs:

5. Toke Makinwa at the AMVCA 2024

The circles at the bottom and top of the dress defied gravity as they stood looking so glamorous and lush. It’s such an innovative design; we wonder how she came up with the idea.

4. Bonang Matheba at Miss South Africa 2023

This look is quite similar to the 2024 look, in the sense that it appears as if she is emerging from the dress.

She looks like a beautiful flower, and the beaded bralette rounded off the look perfectly.

3. Osas Ighodaro at AMVCA 2024

Sometimes, your eyes need a much-needed break from sequins and beads so you can appreciate beautiful geometric lines and shapes.

Osas stole the show with this look; the circles and lines added a touch of avant-garde to an elegant ensemble.

2. Bonang Matheba at Miss South Africa 2024

Bonang looked like she was emerging from the dress, much like a chick hatching from an egg. The effort it took to create the colour gradients and wrap the dress is certainly laudable.

1. Osas Ighodaro at the AMVCA 2021

This is hands down one of the best outfits made by Veekee. The fabric selection reflected the delicate nature of the gown, the train was perfect, and the little flower motifs around the bosom added a divine femininity to the outfit.