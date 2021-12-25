These are the pictures with the highest likes, engagement, and attractiveness.
Best pictures on Instagram this week
What were the best celebrity pictures of the week?
Another week has passed, and these are the pictures that lived up to our expectations:
Erica
Giving us strong Princess Jasmine vibes, Erica looked beautiful in this silk gown and corset.
Wizkid
Wizkid in all white? We love to see Starboy looking so good.
Tems
Tems is on the cover of St Style magazine. She graced the magazine in typical fashion, a monochromatic black look, braids, shades and an oversized jacket.
Tacha
Tacha dropped hot birthday pictures. The Xtrabrides Lagos gown looked like a pretty peacock.
Osas
We loved everything about this Polka dot two-piece worn by Osas.
