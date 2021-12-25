RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Best pictures on Instagram this week

What were the best celebrity pictures of the week?

These are this week's best pictures [Instagram]

These are the pictures with the highest likes, engagement, and attractiveness.

Another week has passed, and these are the pictures that lived up to our expectations:

www.instagram.com

Giving us strong Princess Jasmine vibes, Erica looked beautiful in this silk gown and corset.

www.instagram.com

Wizkid in all white? We love to see Starboy looking so good.

www.instagram.com

Tems is on the cover of St Style magazine. She graced the magazine in typical fashion, a monochromatic black look, braids, shades and an oversized jacket.

www.instagram.com

Tacha dropped hot birthday pictures. The Xtrabrides Lagos gown looked like a pretty peacock.

www.instagram.com

We loved everything about this Polka dot two-piece worn by Osas.

