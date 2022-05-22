Best dressed celebrities at Ini Dima-Okojie's traditional wedding

She wore a red Tubo gown, beaded with a beaded crown like a traditional Edo bride.

Her second outfit was made by Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, and the combs in her hair and staff were synonymous with the Efik people. Her two looks symbolized the coming together of her culture (Edo) and his (Efik).

Her guest also brought the heat, here are our best-dressed guests.

Toke Makinwa

Toke explores some structure in her gown with that bodice, it makes the look quite interesting and creative.

Eku Edewor

This outfit was clean and well made, the simplicity exudes class.

Idia Aisien

Idia’s look was simply one of the best that night, it could have stood head-to-toe with the bride and upstaged her. The mix of lace and velvet, c’est Magnifique.

Tolu Bally

This fashion designer brought the heat with her gown, the sequinned upper part of the dress was very sexy.

Kiki Omeili