RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Best dressed celebrities at Ini Dima-Okojie's traditional wedding

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

These are the stunning looks from the bride and her guests.

The best dressed celebs at Ini's wedding [Instagram]
The best dressed celebs at Ini's wedding [Instagram]

Actress, Ini Dima-Okojie traditional wedding to Abasi Obong was a star-studded ceremony.

Recommended articles

She wore a red Tubo gown, beaded with a beaded crown like a traditional Edo bride.

Her second outfit was made by Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, and the combs in her hair and staff were synonymous with the Efik people. Her two looks symbolized the coming together of her culture (Edo) and his (Efik).

Her guest also brought the heat, here are our best-dressed guests.

Toke explores some structure in her gown with that bodice, it makes the look quite interesting and creative.

This outfit was clean and well made, the simplicity exudes class.

Idia’s look was simply one of the best that night, it could have stood head-to-toe with the bride and upstaged her. The mix of lace and velvet, c’est Magnifique.

This fashion designer brought the heat with her gown, the sequinned upper part of the dress was very sexy.

Kiki’s look was simple, sexy and classy. Everything you should want in your aso-ebi outfit.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

YangaBeauty: Celebrating another milestone in the beauty industry

YangaBeauty: Celebrating another milestone in the beauty industry

Best dressed celebrities at Ini Dima-Okojie's traditional wedding

Best dressed celebrities at Ini Dima-Okojie's traditional wedding

Regular intake of tea reduces risk of chronic diseases - Nutritionist

Regular intake of tea reduces risk of chronic diseases - Nutritionist

Women Talk S3x: 'I hate that sexual passion doesn’t last beyond 1 year'

Women Talk S3x: 'I hate that sexual passion doesn’t last beyond 1 year'

Lagos announces landmark air quality declaration to improve climate and health

Lagos announces landmark air quality declaration to improve climate and health

Ben Enwonwu's Ogolo gets valued at $105,000 at Artsplit's inaugural physical auction

Ben Enwonwu's Ogolo gets valued at $105,000 at Artsplit's inaugural physical auction

Chaotic life of an HR: The unfolding drama (Ep.12)

Chaotic life of an HR: The unfolding drama (Ep.12)

If he does not do these 5 things for you, let him go

If he does not do these 5 things for you, let him go

Here's why standing during s*x could lead to stroke - Experts explain

Here's why standing during s*x could lead to stroke - Experts explain

Trending

#AMVCA 2022: Best and worst dressed celebrities

These were the best dressed celebrities [Instagram]

All friends of Enioluwa are friends of Crocs

All Friends of Enioluwa are Friends of Crocs

7 ways Nigerian celebs can make fashion statements without eccentric outfits

Why be eccentric when you can look beautiful? {Instagram]

Best dressed celebrities at Ini Dima-Okojie's traditional wedding

The best dressed celebs at Ini's wedding [Instagram]