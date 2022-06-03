Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Here are the best pictures we saw this week;

Tems

Tems looks gorgeous in this portrait posted on Instagram.

Beverly Naya

Beverly was a Parisian dream in this crop top and jeans. Her natural hair is also delightful.

Osas

Osas was a vision of beauty. What more can be said? Her beauty is magnetic.

Wizkid

The one Machala looked his best yet in calm yellow hues and a white shirt with a floral motif.

Vee

Vee has an absolutely beautiful face, and we love how the Ankara looks on her.

Tubo