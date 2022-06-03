Which pictures made us stop and stare? Well, the pretty and handsome Nigerian celebrities certainly had their feet on our necks figuratively.
Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
Another week, and certainly another slay.
Here are the best pictures we saw this week;
Tems
Tems looks gorgeous in this portrait posted on Instagram.
Beverly Naya
Beverly was a Parisian dream in this crop top and jeans. Her natural hair is also delightful.
Osas
Osas was a vision of beauty. What more can be said? Her beauty is magnetic.
Wizkid
The one Machala looked his best yet in calm yellow hues and a white shirt with a floral motif.
Vee
Vee has an absolutely beautiful face, and we love how the Ankara looks on her.
Tubo
This celebrity stylist wore the most creative gown we've seen in a while.
