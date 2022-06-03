RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Temi Iwalaiye

Another week, and certainly another slay.

These are this week's best pictures [Instagram]
These are this week's best pictures [Instagram]

Which pictures made us stop and stare? Well, the pretty and handsome Nigerian celebrities certainly had their feet on our necks figuratively.

Here are the best pictures we saw this week;

Tems looks gorgeous in this portrait posted on Instagram.

Beverly was a Parisian dream in this crop top and jeans. Her natural hair is also delightful.

Osas was a vision of beauty. What more can be said? Her beauty is magnetic.

The one Machala looked his best yet in calm yellow hues and a white shirt with a floral motif.

Vee has an absolutely beautiful face, and we love how the Ankara looks on her.

This celebrity stylist wore the most creative gown we've seen in a while.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

