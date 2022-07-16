RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

What were some of our favourite celebrities’ pictures this week?

This week's best pictures [Instagram]
This week's best pictures [Instagram]

From group pictures to photoshoots, these are the pictures that made our celebrity pictures of the week.

Recommended articles

The leader of the 30BG gang looked casual but cool in a tee shirt.

Teni in full glam and a wedding dress was a beautiful sight we didn’t know we were missing until we saw it.

Yellow and blue will always be a classic colour combination, as we know, hats are in season and it looked so classy on her.

The Smart Money Women look beautiful and happy, we loved to see them.

This picture of Tiwa Savage receiving an honorary doctorate thrilled her fans and followers.

Rita Dominic celebrated her birthday in a red Bubu.

Olu Jacobs celebrated his birthday this week. Everyone gushed over his lovely pictures with his wife.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

5 reasons you are not losing weight no matter how hard you try

5 reasons you are not losing weight no matter how hard you try

How to orgasm at the same time with your partner

How to orgasm at the same time with your partner

If your child isn’t learning robotics; what are they learning?

If your child isn’t learning robotics; what are they learning?

Best pen*s size to make a woman orgasm revealed – and 8 tips to make yours bigger

Best pen*s size to make a woman orgasm revealed – and 8 tips to make yours bigger

Did you know that chronic neck pain could be a symptom of HIV? Here are the early symptoms!

Did you know that chronic neck pain could be a symptom of HIV? Here are the early symptoms!

4 Reasons that will convince anyone to eat much slower

4 Reasons that will convince anyone to eat much slower

5 Historical legends in the Nigerian culture everyone should know about

5 Historical legends in the Nigerian culture everyone should know about

Advice for extremely dry skin from skincare Twitter that works!

Advice for extremely dry skin from skincare Twitter that works!

Trending

How to dress according to your body type

how to dress for your body shape

Who wore it better? Rating 5 celebrities wearing similar outfits

Who wore it better? [Instagram]

Top 10 fashionable females to grace the Big Brother Naija show so far

These women style never dissappoint [Instagram]

Eid Mubarak: 5 beautiful women who slayed their Eid outfits

Women looking gorgeous in their outfits [Twitter]