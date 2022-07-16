From group pictures to photoshoots, these are the pictures that made our celebrity pictures of the week.
Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
What were some of our favourite celebrities’ pictures this week?
Davido
The leader of the 30BG gang looked casual but cool in a tee shirt.
Teni
Teni in full glam and a wedding dress was a beautiful sight we didn’t know we were missing until we saw it.
Bimbo Ademoye
Yellow and blue will always be a classic colour combination, as we know, hats are in season and it looked so classy on her.
Ini Dima, Kemi, Osas and Toni
The Smart Money Women look beautiful and happy, we loved to see them.
Tiwa Savage
This picture of Tiwa Savage receiving an honorary doctorate thrilled her fans and followers.
Rita Dominic
Rita Dominic celebrated her birthday in a red Bubu.
Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs
Olu Jacobs celebrated his birthday this week. Everyone gushed over his lovely pictures with his wife.
