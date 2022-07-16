Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Davido

The leader of the 30BG gang looked casual but cool in a tee shirt.

Teni

Teni in full glam and a wedding dress was a beautiful sight we didn’t know we were missing until we saw it.

Bimbo Ademoye

Yellow and blue will always be a classic colour combination, as we know, hats are in season and it looked so classy on her.

Ini Dima, Kemi, Osas and Toni

The Smart Money Women look beautiful and happy, we loved to see them.

Tiwa Savage

This picture of Tiwa Savage receiving an honorary doctorate thrilled her fans and followers.

Rita Dominic

Rita Dominic celebrated her birthday in a red Bubu.

Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs