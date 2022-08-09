Best and worst dressed celebrities at 'The Set Up 2' movie premiere

Here are our best dressed;

Lily Afegbai

Lily’s high slit Fuschia pink blazer gown was simply gorgeous, It was sexy yet not too corporate plus the way she sleeked her hair back, we loved to see it.

Tope Olowoniyan

Tope was dishing out sexy and we were gobbling it all up. The black and nude cut-out and the sleek back hair are certainly very old Hollywood glamour.

Adesua Etomi

Adesua showed up and showed out in this red bejewelled shoulderless dress with side ruffles.

Idia Aisien

Idia in black latex certainly looked hot, not to mention her red glossy lips.

Kate Henshaw

How do rock a jumpsuit? Kate shows us how to in this amazingly well-fitted jumpsuit.

Worst dressed

Nancy Isime

Nancy is known to slay, but we couldn't help me wonder what happened with this jumpsuit, the fit was off.

Jemima Osunde