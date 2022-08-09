The Set Up 2 premiered over the weekend and as usual, your favourite celebrities stepped out looking gorgeous and fabulous.
Best and worst dressed celebrities at 'The Set Up 2' movie premiere
Movie premieres are an excellent opportunity to feed ourselves with the most elite fashion from our favourite celebrities.
Here are our best dressed;
Lily Afegbai
Lily’s high slit Fuschia pink blazer gown was simply gorgeous, It was sexy yet not too corporate plus the way she sleeked her hair back, we loved to see it.
Tope Olowoniyan
Tope was dishing out sexy and we were gobbling it all up. The black and nude cut-out and the sleek back hair are certainly very old Hollywood glamour.
Adesua Etomi
Adesua showed up and showed out in this red bejewelled shoulderless dress with side ruffles.
Idia Aisien
Idia in black latex certainly looked hot, not to mention her red glossy lips.
Kate Henshaw
How do rock a jumpsuit? Kate shows us how to in this amazingly well-fitted jumpsuit.
Worst dressed
Nancy Isime
Nancy is known to slay, but we couldn't help me wonder what happened with this jumpsuit, the fit was off.
Jemima Osunde
We love Jemima but once again, jumpsuit gone wrong, so much was happening. We didn't like the 3/4 shorts.
