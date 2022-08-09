RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Best and worst dressed celebrities at 'The Set Up 2' movie premiere

Temi Iwalaiye

Movie premieres are an excellent opportunity to feed ourselves with the most elite fashion from our favourite celebrities.

The Set Up 2 premiered over the weekend and as usual, your favourite celebrities stepped out looking gorgeous and fabulous.

Here are our best dressed;

Lily’s high slit Fuschia pink blazer gown was simply gorgeous, It was sexy yet not too corporate plus the way she sleeked her hair back, we loved to see it.

Tope was dishing out sexy and we were gobbling it all up. The black and nude cut-out and the sleek back hair are certainly very old Hollywood glamour.

Adesua showed up and showed out in this red bejewelled shoulderless dress with side ruffles.

Idia in black latex certainly looked hot, not to mention her red glossy lips.

How do rock a jumpsuit? Kate shows us how to in this amazingly well-fitted jumpsuit.

Nancy is known to slay, but we couldn't help me wonder what happened with this jumpsuit, the fit was off.

We love Jemima but once again, jumpsuit gone wrong, so much was happening. We didn't like the 3/4 shorts.

