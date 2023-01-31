ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Be inspired by 5 pictures of Big Brother Titans Yemi Cregx in native attires

Temi Iwalaiye

You know what they say, nothing is sexier than a man wearing a kaftan.

We are big fans of Yemi's style [Instagram]
We are big fans of Yemi's style [Instagram]

Many things can be said about Big Brother Titans Housemate, Yemi Cregx including the fact that he has incredible style, he mixing bad boy gorgeousness in leather pants and shirts unbuttoned with Yoruba demon kaftan and agbadas. However, our best looks of Yemi are kaftans that give us proper Yoruba demon vibes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Yemi looked like the King of Wakanda in this blue Vankere coat with an inner kaftan. Love the cap too.

A casual short sleeve kaftan with Yoruba fila to boot and beads. Need we say more? Plus, peep his shoes, now those are the rich shoes to wear.

Here Yemi wears a Babariga that reminds us of Northern politicians with palm sandals. He exudes money at this point.

With another casual short sleeve agbada with half-shoe and fila, he looked like a proper Yoruba man.

Another kaftan picture, at this point we can’t get enough, plus the eyeglasses are a nice touch.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Be inspired by 5 pictures of Big Brother Titans Yemi Cregx in native attires

Be inspired by 5 pictures of Big Brother Titans Yemi Cregx in native attires

Peak Milk rewards several families in the ‘Make it a Peakmas Every Morning’ campaign

Peak Milk rewards several families in the ‘Make it a Peakmas Every Morning’ campaign

5 best cities in the world to visit if you love food

5 best cities in the world to visit if you love food

Here's why sleeping with your phone in bed can affect your health

Here's why sleeping with your phone in bed can affect your health

10 signs your mother-in-law is jealous of you and how to deal with her

10 signs your mother-in-law is jealous of you and how to deal with her

10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand [Pulse List]

10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand [Pulse List]

5 funniest and most educative replies to over-flogged relationship issues on Twitter

5 funniest and most educative replies to over-flogged relationship issues on Twitter

Belly Fat: 5 natural remedies to help you get rid of it

Belly Fat: 5 natural remedies to help you get rid of it

Make-up products you should keep in the fridge

Make-up products you should keep in the fridge

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Khosi Twala is a Big Brother Titans housemate [Instagram/khositwala]

5 pictures that prove Khosi Twala's body from Big Brother Titans is goals

This week's best pictures [Instagram]

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Workwear looks inspired by Saskay [Instagram]

5 looks for 5 days of work, all inspired by Saskay

Here are some celebs rocking the rich aunty aesthetic [Instagram]

Style Alert: Many celebs are rocking the rich aunty aesthetic