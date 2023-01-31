Be inspired by 5 pictures of Big Brother Titans Yemi Cregx in native attires

Many things can be said about Big Brother Titans Housemate, Yemi Cregx including the fact that he has incredible style, he mixing bad boy gorgeousness in leather pants and shirts unbuttoned with Yoruba demon kaftan and agbadas. However, our best looks of Yemi are kaftans that give us proper Yoruba demon vibes.
You know what they say, nothing is sexier than a man wearing a kaftan.
1.
Yemi looked like the King of Wakanda in this blue Vankere coat with an inner kaftan. Love the cap too.
2.
A casual short sleeve kaftan with Yoruba fila to boot and beads. Need we say more? Plus, peep his shoes, now those are the rich shoes to wear.
3.
Here Yemi wears a Babariga that reminds us of Northern politicians with palm sandals. He exudes money at this point.
4.
With another casual short sleeve agbada with half-shoe and fila, he looked like a proper Yoruba man.
5.
Another kaftan picture, at this point we can’t get enough, plus the eyeglasses are a nice touch.
