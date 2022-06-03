RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

#BBNaijaShineYaEye: Best looks from the reunion opening show

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

What were some of the best looks from the first night of the Big Brother reunion?

These were some of the week's best look [Instagram]
These were some of the week's best look [Instagram]

Big Brother Naija reunion has officially kicked off.

Recommended articles

The first night was an introductory night without much drama but the former housemates came dressed glamourously.

Liquorose teamed up with Medlin Boss Styling. Her outfit was made by the House of Doxa.

Perhaps, I am not a big fan of that shade of green but the look was a winner.

Angel was steaming hot in red [Instagram/AngelJB]
Angel was steaming hot in red [Instagram/AngelJB] Pulse Nigeria

Angel's look was classy and sexy. Especially love the mix of lace and silk, beautiful!

Okay! JMK came with the slay. The design of the gown was simple but her body made the outfit scream sultriness.

I loved the colour, fabric and hood. The gown was beautiful thanks to Rikotobyme, could she have done without the crown? Yes, but I guess she needed to remind you all that she’s a queen.

White money stuck to his usual chieftain attire even though everyone else wore suits, we don’t know about you, but we liked his outfit.

Yousef reminded us of Zee world protagonists. It was a well tailored two-piece.

White and gold is always a good option. It is certainly groom inspiration.

Everyone looked great, but these are some of the best, can’t wait to see the remaining looks as the reunion unfolds.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Pulse Cares: How a Nigerian Law graduate coped with homelessness after arriving in the UK

Pulse Cares: How a Nigerian Law graduate coped with homelessness after arriving in the UK

#BBNaijaShineYaEye: Best looks from the reunion opening show

#BBNaijaShineYaEye: Best looks from the reunion opening show

Chaotic life of an HR: This type of love (Ep.23)

Chaotic life of an HR: This type of love (Ep.23)

Starr Luxury Cars’ Nigerian-born entrepreneur inks deal with Hotel Café Royal

Starr Luxury Cars’ Nigerian-born entrepreneur inks deal with Hotel Café Royal

How to know that your girl wants s*x

How to know that your girl wants s*x

5 awkward problems you get for sleeping with a close friend

5 awkward problems you get for sleeping with a close friend

10 ways to have fun in Lagos with just N5,000

10 ways to have fun in Lagos with just N5,000

6 foods Nigerians cannot live without

6 foods Nigerians cannot live without

'I’ll try anything,' Kim Kardashian talks about beauty routines as she launches new skincare line

'I’ll try anything,' Kim Kardashian talks about beauty routines as she launches new skincare line

Trending

Ini Dima-Okojie was the perfect modern bride

Ini Dima-Okojie was a gorgeous bride [Instagram]

Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

These are week's best pictures [Instagram]

Style Inspiration: Timini’s style shows why he is Nollywood’s most eligible bachelor

Timini has an interesting style [Instagram]

Design for Love (DFL) celebrates 18th anniversary with a grand fashion party!

Design for Love (DFL) celebrates 18th anniversary with a grand fashion party!