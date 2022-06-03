BBNaijaShineYaEye: Best looks from the reunion opening show

The first night was an introductory night without much drama but the former housemates came dressed glamourously.

Liquorose

Liquorose teamed up with Medlin Boss Styling. Her outfit was made by the House of Doxa.

Perhaps, I am not a big fan of that shade of green but the look was a winner.

Angel

Pulse Nigeria

Angel's look was classy and sexy. Especially love the mix of lace and silk, beautiful!

JMK

Okay! JMK came with the slay. The design of the gown was simple but her body made the outfit scream sultriness.

Queen

I loved the colour, fabric and hood. The gown was beautiful thanks to Rikotobyme, could she have done without the crown? Yes, but I guess she needed to remind you all that she’s a queen.

White Money

White money stuck to his usual chieftain attire even though everyone else wore suits, we don’t know about you, but we liked his outfit.

Yousef

Yousef reminded us of Zee world protagonists. It was a well tailored two-piece.

Yerins

White and gold is always a good option. It is certainly groom inspiration.