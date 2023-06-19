ADVERTISEMENT
Bay Ice Redefines Luxury: Discover the allure of the Spacecraft Collection

#FeatureByGratiacomedia: This edition exemplifies the brand's commitment to making stunning pieces that go beyond trends and time.

The Spacecraft collection captures the brand's unwavering commitment to precision engineering and exquisite design. Each wristwatch is a testament to the mastery of artisanal craftsmanship, resulting in a timepiece that seamlessly blends artistry with functionality.

Introducing two different styles, the Spacecraft collection gives you options to choose from. The first style is called the "Plain Jane," which has a simple and elegant look that easily catches your eye. Its clean design and minimalistic beauty show the enduring charm of simplicity.

If you're looking for the ultimate luxury, the "Bussdown" edition is perfect for you. It reaches new levels of extravagance with carefully placed diamonds and intricate designs. This edition exemplifies the brand's commitment to making stunning pieces that go beyond trends and time.

The Spacecraft wristwatches from Bay Ice are more than just timekeeping instruments; they are statements of refined taste and personal style. Starting at a price of $800, the Plain Jane edition offers a luxurious entry point into the collection, while the Bussdown edition, starting at $4000, exemplifies the pinnacle of extravagance.

Bay Ice is pleased to offer these exquisite timepieces for purchase at their flagship stores in Lagos, Nigeria, where customers can indulge in a personalized shopping experience. Additionally, the Spacecraft collection will be available for online purchase through the official Bay Ice website, bringing the allure of luxury to customers worldwide.

Experience the epitome of luxury with the Spacecraft wristwatch collection from Bay Ice. For more information and to explore the collection, please visit SHOPBAYICE or visit our flagship store in Lagos, Nigeria.

