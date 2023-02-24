The new generation of leading ladies in Nigeria’s music scene is Ayra Starr (Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe) and Tems (Temilade Openiyi). Tems has collaborated with many international artiste and even won a Grammy while Ayra has consistently released hit song after hit song.
Ayra Starr vs Tems: How different and similar is their style?
While Ayra Starr and Tems have some similarities in the way they dress and makeup, they also have some differences.
Many can spot some common style choices and some obvious differences.
How Tems attends the red carpet vs How Ayra does
Tems always goes with classic silhouettes. For instance, the silk gowns she wore at the 2022 BET Awards and what she wore to the 2023 Grammy Awards are quite similar.
Ayra plays on classic silhouettes and adds her own modern, Gen Z spin to her outfits. She might even wear boots to a red carpet.
What Tems wears to perform vs What Ayra wears
When Tems is on stage, she doesn’t make it about flashy outfits, she again keeps it simple, classic and feminine
Ayra sometimes aims to shock with flamboyant outfits and short skirts. Also, Ayra does a lot of dramatic makeup for her performances.
Tems were a lot of expensive fashion brands, but most times Ayra's outfits are often unbranded or from independent, alte designers, it's hard to know where she gets her clothes from.
Tems' sense of style is more millennial and stylish while Ayra often dresses up for fun like an anime character or a Bratz doll.
They both love crop tops
Ayra and Tems will always be caught wearing crop tops. These two ladies are dedicated to the crop top life and wear it a lot.
They both love lipgloss
Ayra and Tems are big on lip gloss, you rarely see them on lipstick, and their lips are always lined and glossed up.
They both love black and white
If there is one colour Tems and Ayra Starr will always wear, it’s a black or white outfit. They are both huge fans of these colours.
They both love braids
They love box braids and cornrows and would usually rock this hairstyle more than any other.
