Ayra Starr vs Tems: How different and similar is their style?

Many can spot some common style choices and some obvious differences.

How Tems attends the red carpet vs How Ayra does

Pulse Nigeria

Tems always goes with classic silhouettes. For instance, the silk gowns she wore at the 2022 BET Awards and what she wore to the 2023 Grammy Awards are quite similar.

Pulse Nigeria

Ayra plays on classic silhouettes and adds her own modern, Gen Z spin to her outfits. She might even wear boots to a red carpet.

What Tems wears to perform vs What Ayra wears

Pulse Nigeria

When Tems is on stage, she doesn’t make it about flashy outfits, she again keeps it simple, classic and feminine

Ayra sometimes aims to shock with flamboyant outfits and short skirts. Also, Ayra does a lot of dramatic makeup for her performances.

Tems were a lot of expensive fashion brands, but most times Ayra's outfits are often unbranded or from independent, alte designers, it's hard to know where she gets her clothes from.

Tems' sense of style is more millennial and stylish while Ayra often dresses up for fun like an anime character or a Bratz doll.

They both love crop tops

Pulse Nigeria

Ayra and Tems will always be caught wearing crop tops. These two ladies are dedicated to the crop top life and wear it a lot.

They both love lipgloss

Ayra and Tems are big on lip gloss, you rarely see them on lipstick, and their lips are always lined and glossed up.

They both love black and white

If there is one colour Tems and Ayra Starr will always wear, it’s a black or white outfit. They are both huge fans of these colours.

They both love braids

Pulse Nigeria