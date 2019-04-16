The popularity of modest fashion is increasing. Traditionally, dressing conservatively and keeping everything covered conflicted with what Western fashion indicators considered 'fashionable' or 'on trend'. Keeping oneself covered was not considered something that would appeal to young adults but as we become increasingly aware of more demographics and people's attitudes towards style become more open-minded, modest fashion is on the rise.

Specifically in the case of young Muslim women who are becoming more and more style-conscious ladies, they are experimenting with ways to express themselves while still respecting and adhering to Islamic requirements and staying true to their personal beliefs. The focus has now shifted to interpreting Western identities and religious beliefs and presenting them in a way that enables these women to look good, feel confident, and not compromise themselves in any way.

Fashion is often an extension of the cultural conversation, and today there are more options than ever for dressing modestly. There are also a lot of non-Muslim women who are drawn to this style of dressing and there appears to be an interesting intersection of subcultures where women are taking the opportunity to redefine their personal style and what femininity means to them. A lot of non-Muslim women who gravitate towards modest fashion do so simply because it's a style that resonates with them.

According to a statement released by ASOS:

We want fashion to be for everyone, no matter how you choose to dress. Our modest fashion edit is designed to be fashion-first and suitable for customers who choose modest dressing, with items for all occasions to give you the confidence to be whoever you want to be.

Lots of products from ASOS can be styled modestly. All items you'll find under the 'modest fashion edit' section are specifically designed to be worn without the need to layer - we've taken into account length, coverage, fit and transparency in all the designs. All items can be styled to the wearer's preference.

ASOS' modest fashion edit is vast and contains 100-200 items available at any time with the brand promising to refresh and update the edit constantly to reflect the newest trends. They have also extended the range to be included in their Curve sizes.

For the collection, ASOS used Hijabi model Asha Mohamud who took to Twitter to thank the international retailer for the unique opportunity. When asked how they chose the models, ASOS said, ''We have a selection of models representing the modest clothing edit, including modest dressers.''