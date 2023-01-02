ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

7 Style inspiration for the new year

Ntianu Obiora

It's a new year and a new set of events so take a look at some aso-ebi inspo

Aso-ebi new year (StyleRave)
Aso-ebi new year (StyleRave)

Its no secret that Nigerians like Aso-ebi and fortunately for us, party season is all year round. Just when we think weve seen all there is to see for traditional wear, we bring you so brand new style inspiration for the new year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Whether it be a wedding, birthday or anniversary celebration, aso-ebi is the go-to for most Nigerians. It's a chance to show solidarity with the celebrant as well as show off your creativity when it comes to designing a show-stopping outfit.

We understand that it's natural to get stuck for inspiration so we have brought you some gorgeous styles to kick-start your new year.

1.

Aso-Ebi Style inspiration for the new year
Aso-Ebi Style inspiration for the new year Pulse Nigeria

2.

Aso-Ebi Style inspiration for the new year
Aso-Ebi Style inspiration for the new year Pulse Nigeria

3.

Aso-Ebi Style inspiration for the new year
Aso-Ebi Style inspiration for the new year Pulse Nigeria

4.

Aso-Ebi Style inspiration for the new year
Aso-Ebi Style inspiration for the new year Pulse Nigeria

5.

Aso-Ebi Style inspiration for the new year
Aso-Ebi Style inspiration for the new year Pulse Nigeria

6.

Aso-Ebi Style inspiration for the new year
Aso-Ebi Style inspiration for the new year Pulse Nigeria

7.

Aso-Ebi Style inspiration for the new year
Aso-Ebi Style inspiration for the new year Pulse Nigeria
Ntianu Obiora Ntianu Obiora

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 best foods to eat after s*x

5 best foods to eat after s*x

Daily habits that can damage your brain

Daily habits that can damage your brain

Amazing benefits of the seasonal fruit African star apple

Amazing benefits of the seasonal fruit African star apple

New Year Resolutions: Maybe your relationship shouldn’t have crossed into 2023

New Year Resolutions: Maybe your relationship shouldn’t have crossed into 2023

10 relationship resolutions to make in the New Year

10 relationship resolutions to make in the New Year

7 Style inspiration for the new year

7 Style inspiration for the new year

Teni vs Monalisa: Who is right about fatphobia?

Teni vs Monalisa: Who is right about fatphobia?

4 reality TV stars who posted sultry pictures over the holidays

4 reality TV stars who posted sultry pictures over the holidays

How Arts can change narrative on northern Nigeria – Show Convener

How Arts can change narrative on northern Nigeria – Show Convener

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

We loved these pictures [Instagram]

10 Celebrity Christmas Day photoshoots we loved

Regina Daniels, Nengi and Mercy with similar poses and outfits [Instagram]

Who wore it better? Nengi, Mercy and Regina Daniels are triplets in Christmas Day pictures

We liked these pictures [Instagram]

5 Christmas Day pictures of celebrity families we loved

The best pictures this week [Instagram]

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram