Its no secret that Nigerians like Aso-ebi and fortunately for us, party season is all year round. Just when we think weve seen all there is to see for traditional wear, we bring you so brand new style inspiration for the new year.
7 Style inspiration for the new year
It's a new year and a new set of events so take a look at some aso-ebi inspo
Whether it be a wedding, birthday or anniversary celebration, aso-ebi is the go-to for most Nigerians. It's a chance to show solidarity with the celebrant as well as show off your creativity when it comes to designing a show-stopping outfit.
We understand that it's natural to get stuck for inspiration so we have brought you some gorgeous styles to kick-start your new year.
1.
Pulse Nigeria
2.
Pulse Nigeria
3.
Pulse Nigeria
4.
Pulse Nigeria
5.
Pulse Nigeria
6.
Pulse Nigeria
7.
Pulse Nigeria
