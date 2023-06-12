ADVERTISEMENT
Our favourite celebrity outfits from Anita and Ikechukwu's vow renewal

Temi Iwalaiye

These are our best celebrity outfits from the vow renewal of Anita and Ikechukwu.

The best-dressed celebs at #Aniike2023 [Instagram]
They all looked gorgeous in their yellow aso-ebi, but of course, we had our favourite looks.

Damilola looked stunning, yellow suits her, and the structural sleeves and flower appliques on the gown were beautiful.

Lily Afe served looks in this gorgeous rendition of the aso-ebi colour, it was simple and beautiful.

Nancy was an oni gele at the event in this elaborate gele, she was also sexy in her high slit gown.

Liquorose was aso-ebi gorgeous in this high-slit gown. The gele was small, but it worked somehow.

The big puffy sleeves and the corset were so elegant and regal. Love how she tied her headgear too.

Ini was certainly one of the best-dressed women at the occasion, her outfits were so new and refreshing. Plus, we love how she tied her headgear.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

