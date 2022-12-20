ADVERTISEMENT
All the details on the outfit Davido wore to perform at the 2022 World Cup

Temi Iwalaiye

Here's what Davido wore to perform in Qatar 2022 World Cup closing ceremony.

Davido in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup [Instagram/Davido]
One of the most liked Nigerian pictures on Instagram was that of Davido and Chioma. This was after his hiatus from the internet which was caused by the loss of his son.

Davido was billed to perform his song, “Better Together” by Aisha, Davido and Trinidad Cardona.

Davido on the World Cup stage [Instagram/davido]
He posted a picture of himself and his wife (allegedly) and everyone was so happy to see him online since his break from social media.

Of course, we noticed his really interesting outfit and we have all the details on that.

He wore straight Diesel silver Alys Straight Jeans and a silver J-Graham Man bomber Jacket.

He completed the look with Puma Velophasis sneakers of which he is a brand ambassador and even walked their runway this year.

As usual, he wore a lot of jewellery, including two watches, a Rolex Daytona Rainbow watch and an 18k pink gold Richard Mille RM11-02 wristwatch.

All in all, we loved his look and we were happy he is back.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

ADVERTISEMENT

