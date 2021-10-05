RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

A review of all Ebuka's outfits for the live eviction shows of 2021 Big Brother Naija show

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

This is a review of Ebuka’s looks for the Big Brother Naija season six live eviction shows which took place every Sunday.

The host of the Big Brother Naija show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu dressed the part on some occasions and other times his outfits seemed like a costume.

Here is a rundown and review of Ebuka’s attires;

For the first live eviction show, he wore an Agbada from Deco 29. The Agbada looked so good it emanated Yoruba angel energy.

He then changed outfits to this edgy metallic suit from Mai Atafo. The metallic suit was refreshing and creative.

For the second live eviction show, Ebuka wore a Fulani inspired outfit by Ugo Monye with a wide hat that looked like the Fulani Woodaabe. According to his caption, he was reliving his childhood days in Yola.

For the next eviction show, Ebuka is flowery and summery in this yellow suit and paisley shirt from Mai Atafo.

Then for the fourth eviction show, Ebuka wears what he described as a 'traditional jumpsuit', made by Vans Kere.

For the next eviction show, Ebuka wore what can only be called a military garb. The look is interesting, to say the least, but not for the right reasons. There was just a lot going on. The outfit was made by Mai-Atafo.

For the sixth live eviction show, after the interim break in the previous week, we were reintroduced to the Ebuka we are familiar with.

Ebuka wore a kaftan, a cap with one feather in it, draped it with an Isi-egu and carried a hand fan with his title inscribed on it like a true Igbo chief.

By the time we see Ebuka again, he is draped in colours. He wears a red trench coat and pulls it off the only way Ebuka can.

Ebuka got prepared to wrap up this season in a purple agbada by Ugo Monye. It was a classic Ebuka-agbada moment.

For the finale, Ebuka had two outfit changes, the first look was a wine velvet tux with sequins. It was classic and formal.

However, Ebuka’s second look did not go well with me. The long robe with excess fabric at the sleeves looked like a chorister robe.

That was it for this season. What is special about these Ebuka’s outfits is his innovation. He is not boring and constantly pushes the envelope with his creative fashion choices

