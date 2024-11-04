A Nigerian’s Tale of Moscow: Fashion, Food, and Warm Welcomes

Let me tell you, Istanbul’s airport is like a mini-city on its own, buzzing with energy, modern designs, and an array of shops that made my short layover fly by. A few hours later, I was back in the air, cruising towards Moscow. I landed at Vnukovo Airport (VKO), and even the chill in the air outside couldn't dampen the warmth of my excitement.

The Warm Welcome and My Stay at the Metropol

Stepping into Moscow, I was met with a reception that felt almost like home. The event organizers greeted me with smiles and a smooth drive straight to the heart of the city. My destination? The legendary Metropol Hotel, a place that seemed to whisper stories of old Russian aristocracy. As I walked through the grand lobby, with its chandeliers and marble floors, I felt a mix of awe and comfort. My winter coat, packed with such careful thought, remained untouched as the city wasn't that cold.

Day One: Diving into the Moscow Fashion Scene

The first day at Central Exhibition Hall ‘Manege’ set the tone for the week. The place was teeming with energy, models, photographers, designers, and journalists like myself, all ready for what promised to be a whirlwind of creativity. The hall itself, steeped in history yet adapted for the modern rush, stood as a testament to Moscow’s seamless blend of old and new. From the first show, it was clear, this wasn’t just a fashion week, it was a celebration of art, culture, and storytelling.

The opening day set the stage with discussions on fashion as cultural diplomacy​. Here, I saw how fashion extends beyond aesthetics, it’s a bridge between worlds. I couldn’t help but feel a surge of pride as I reflected on how local designers back home in Nigeria also channel their roots into global-ready collections. The stories shared during the day reminded me of the vibrant fashion markets of Lagos, where cultural narratives play out in bold prints and flowing ankaras.

The Shows That Made My Week

Day after day, designers took the stage and turned it into a canvas. One of the most striking collections was by Hatsibana, whose pieces told tales of Kabardino-Balkarian heritage​. The delicate rosehip embroidery and the dramatic hoods were unlike anything I’d seen before, both regal and deeply rooted in tradition. It made me think of the pride in Nigerian attire, where every thread and pattern carries its own meaning.

Then came the Yakut brand INNIKI, whose tribute to the sacred tree Aal Luuk Mas was unforgettable​.They showcased three styles representing the human soul: from practical and earthy everyday wear to bold, deconstructed leather pieces that spoke to the fierce, free spirit of Yakut culture. Watching this unfold, I couldn’t help but draw parallels to how fashion in Nigeria isn’t just fashion, it’s storytelling, history, and identity all woven together.

Exploring Moscow Beyond the Runway

Moscow isn’t just about fashion, and I made sure to explore beyond the catwalk. The city is famous for its hearty food, which felt like a warm hug on cooler days. I tried dishes that were rich and comforting, steaming bowls of borscht, delicate blini with sweet and savory toppings, and pelmeni that burst with flavor.

Each bite told me more about the culture I was surrounded by. It was almost like being in Lagos and sampling spicy jollof rice or suya on a busy Friday night, food that connects you to the heart of a place.

Moments That Made Moscow Memorable

Walking through the streets of Moscow, I noticed how friendly the locals were. Whether it was the helpful advice from a passerby when I couldn’t read a sign or the warm smile from a store clerk as I browsed, it was clear: Russians know how to make you feel welcome. Even late at night, as I strolled past Red Square illuminated under the starry sky, there was a calm that reminded me of home.

The display at Manege was another favorite spot. Browsing through local brands, touching handcrafted fabrics, reminded me of bustling markets in Lagos. The International Showroom was alive with designers. It was proof that fashion, at its core, is a universal language, one that brings people together.

The People and Their Stories

While Moscow Fashion Week was rich with designs and runways, what stood out most were the stories behind the seams. Alena Musaeva’s collection, for instance, played with textures and folkloric details.It reminded me of how our traditional wear in Nigeria isn’t just for show; it’s history you can wear. From agbadas to buba and iro, every piece speaks of heritage, just as Musaeva’s work spoke of hers.

And then there was the modern twist brought by POPOV FUR, showcasing coats that nodded to Russia’s architectural grandeur​. It was a bold move that resonated with my love for how fashion can merge art and functionality.

Wrapping Up with Lasting Impressions

By the end of the sixth day, my notebook was filled with scribbled thoughts, sketches, and half-written captions. I had covered countless shows, learned from insightful lectures on AI in design​, and witnessed firsthand how fashion can be a platform for diplomacy​. Packing up, I felt a tinge of sadness mixed with contentment. Moscow had opened its arms to me, and I had soaked in every moment, from the dazzling runway lights to the warm flavors of Russian dishes.

As I boarded my flight back home, I knew this wasn’t just a work trip. It was a journey that showed me that whether in Moscow or Lagos, fashion is more than what meets the eye, it’s an expression of who we are and the stories we tell. And sometimes, the best stories are found not just on the runways, but in the moments between.