7 outfits for 7 events: A Cee C Nwadiora-inspired guide to slaying this weekend

Temi Iwalaiye

Are you wondering what to wear to that event or party? Then, don’t think about it too much, we've got you covered.

Cee C's guide to slaying this weekend

Big Brother Naija alum, Cynthia ‘Cee C’ Nwadiora is the inspiration for the weekend.

For a casual day at the beach or by the poolside, these jeans shorts and bralette paired with white sneakers are an excellent way to slay the weekend.

This is for a visit to an amusement park or garden which might require you to dress down and still look stylish. This leather shorts and turtleneck combination, and the cute bag is certainly one of the best looks for such an outing.

For a dinner date, there is the tested and trusted silk slip dress; it’s especially sexy if there is an open back.

A short mini dress with a sexy cut-out is perfect for busting moves at the club.

If you can’t beat them, join them. Look your best in a gorgeous corset gown with dramatic sleeves at a wedding. My favourite thing about this outfit is how the headgear is tied.

For a red carpet event, this bright red look is one that will keep heads turning. I love how the train of the gown falls.

You can ditch the heels and go for this crop top and shorts look. It’s casual and comfortable, and it's oh so stylish.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

7 outfits for 7 events: A Cee C Nwadiora-inspired guide to slaying this weekend

