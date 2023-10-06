7 outfits for 7 events: A Cee C Nwadiora-inspired guide to slaying this weekend

Big Brother Naija alum, Cynthia ‘Cee C’ Nwadiora is the inspiration for the weekend.

1. Beach day

For a casual day at the beach or by the poolside, these jeans shorts and bralette paired with white sneakers are an excellent way to slay the weekend.

2. Casual outing

This is for a visit to an amusement park or garden which might require you to dress down and still look stylish. This leather shorts and turtleneck combination, and the cute bag is certainly one of the best looks for such an outing.

3. Dinner date

For a dinner date, there is the tested and trusted silk slip dress; it’s especially sexy if there is an open back.

4. Clubbing

A short mini dress with a sexy cut-out is perfect for busting moves at the club.

5. Owambe/wedding

If you can’t beat them, join them. Look your best in a gorgeous corset gown with dramatic sleeves at a wedding. My favourite thing about this outfit is how the headgear is tied.

6. Red carpet

For a red carpet event, this bright red look is one that will keep heads turning. I love how the train of the gown falls.

7. Errands