ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

7 Nigerian celebrities with the best and worst BBL

Temi Iwalaiye

Which of these celebrities surgeons deserves kudos, and who needs to refund their BBL money?

Which celebrity has the best and worst BBL [Instagram]
Which celebrity has the best and worst BBL [Instagram]

Recommended articles

When it comes to the Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) it’s all a game of luck and chance and the skill of your doctor.

Many Nigerian female celebrities love to get surgery for a more voluptuous backside, while some get really good BBL, many don’t. Here are the best and worst:

ADVERTISEMENT

Pretty Mike thinks she has one of the best BBLs and we have to agree with him. It looks very natural and even shakes like a real booty. Khloe has her doctor to thank for the perfect body.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nengi’s BBL is one of the best in Nigeria, although it’s obvious that she has had work done, she looks more thick than plastic. Nengi’s surgery was a liposocution and fat transfer to her butt and not a BBL per se.

Lily’s surgery makes her have the perfect hourglass figure and that makes the outfits she wears look way better than it would have if she didn’t get a BBL.

ADVERTISEMENT

I happen to love Tonto’s BBL shape. Though she had many complications from the surgery, her booty looks as natural as they come.

ADVERTISEMENT

Toke’s BBL looks a bit strange on her short frame and thin legs. The belly button looks displaced and the waist is too long. The surgeon was certainly over ambitious.

Blessing BBL makes her look and walk stiff, one even wonders if it moves at all. But perhaps the annoying thing about her surgery is how long her waist now looks.

ADVERTISEMENT

I might get attacked for this but Mercy’s BBL doesn’t have a good side profile, it’s looks off compared to the fat distribution in her thighs.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

SoftMadeit, TT effects, others partners Pneuma Travels for 5day trip to Cape Town

SoftMadeit, TT effects, others partners Pneuma Travels for 5day trip to Cape Town

7 Nigerian celebrities with the best and worst BBL

7 Nigerian celebrities with the best and worst BBL

The last super blue moon until 2037 happened yesterday, but what’s a super blue moon?

The last super blue moon until 2037 happened yesterday, but what’s a super blue moon?

Top 5 inventions by Nigerians

Top 5 inventions by Nigerians

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side-chicks

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side-chicks

3 sex positions to make your vagina feel tighter

3 sex positions to make your vagina feel tighter

6 most common reasons for divorce

6 most common reasons for divorce

These 5 health benefits of Palm wine will amaze you

These 5 health benefits of Palm wine will amaze you

5 ways to use Bitter leaf for healthy and glowing skin

5 ways to use Bitter leaf for healthy and glowing skin

These are 7 possible reasons of sudden weakness or shakiness

These are 7 possible reasons of sudden weakness or shakiness

4 home remedies to treat mouth ulcers

4 home remedies to treat mouth ulcers

7 Nigerian vloggers with the best travel content and tips

7 Nigerian vloggers with the best travel content and tips

Pulse Sports

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

Video: Generous Ronaldo passes up hat-trick to help teammate in Al-Nassr win

Video: Generous Ronaldo passes up hat-trick to help teammate in Al-Nassr win

Mason Greenwood: I think Turkish fans will accept him — Besiktas set to hand Man United outcast a lifeline

Mason Greenwood: I think Turkish fans will accept him — Besiktas set to hand Man United outcast a lifeline

Haaland stokes Ballon d’Or flames with PFA Player of the Year win

Haaland stokes Ballon d’Or flames with PFA Player of the Year win

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Who wore it better? [Instagram]

Who wore it better? Sharon Ooja and Bella Okague style the same denim skirt

5 outfits for 5 days of work [Instagram]

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Veekee James

Best shoes for brides [Jimmychoo]

5 most beautiful shoes for brides

This week's best pictures [Instagram]

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram