In case your 9-5 actually involves you going into the office all week, we are taking a cue from the ever-gorgeous Nengi Hampson. She is a Big Brother Naija alum, influencer and entrepreneur.
5 work outfits for 5 days of the week inspired by Nengi Hampson
It’s another Monday, don’t think we would forget to give you enough fashion inspiration.
Monday
Start your Monday strong and ready for business in a suit, a white one no less. Plus, I love the new style of flared pants.
Tuesday
A silk top, brown pants and a nice bag say you are a classy working woman. Instead of a sandal heel, you can pair it with stilettos.
Wednesday
Pair a cute gown with a colourful jacket to have a great wednes-slay.
Thursday
For Thursday, tuck in a cute shirt with a long leather skirt to look extra gorgeous.
Friday
Get ready for the weekend in an organza shirt and flared colorful pants.
