5 work outfits for 5 days of the week inspired by Nengi Hampson

Temi Iwalaiye

It’s another Monday, don’t think we would forget to give you enough fashion inspiration.

Nengi is our monday inspiration [Instagram]
In case your 9-5 actually involves you going into the office all week, we are taking a cue from the ever-gorgeous Nengi Hampson. She is a Big Brother Naija alum, influencer and entrepreneur.

Start your Monday strong and ready for business in a suit, a white one no less. Plus, I love the new style of flared pants.

A silk top, brown pants and a nice bag say you are a classy working woman. Instead of a sandal heel, you can pair it with stilettos.

Pair a cute gown with a colourful jacket to have a great wednes-slay.

For Thursday, tuck in a cute shirt with a long leather skirt to look extra gorgeous.

Get ready for the weekend in an organza shirt and flared colorful pants.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

