Many of the female celebrities ‘channelled’ Beyonce at this award season and Met Gala in the United States.

Normani, Madison Beer and even Zendaya recreated her looks.

But it isn’t only U.S celebrities that have channelled Beyonce in their outfits.

Nigerian celebrities have had their go at recreating some Beyonce's outfits.

Erica Nlewedim

For the 2016 Grammy Awards, Beyonce wore a gown by Inbal Dror. Erica also wore a similar outfit by Knafe.

Bisola Aiyeola

Bisola has also recreated Beyonce in a gold gown and long ponytail. Beyonce wore a yellow Yousef Aljasmi Swarovski crystal embroidered gown. Bisola’s gown was made by Somo by Somo.

Cee C

Cee C channelled this Beyonce in a leopard print bodysuit, thigh-high boots and an avant-garde hat.

Nengi Hampson

Nengi has recreated Beyonce twice.

The first time is the coral gown worn by Beyonce in one of her 'Black is King' music videos.

The second time, Nengi copies the entire pose, hair, outfit, and shoes.