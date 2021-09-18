RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style Inspiration: 5 times Nigerian celebrities recreated Beyonce's outfits

Temi Iwalaiye

Beyonce Knowles' impeccable style and fashion has been copied everywhere.

Nengi and Beyonce posing alike [instagram]
Beyonce is a transgenerational fashion and cultural icon who influences urban and pop culture.

Many of the female celebrities ‘channelled’ Beyonce at this award season and Met Gala in the United States.

Normani, Madison Beer and even Zendaya recreated her looks.

Zendaya recreating Beyonce [Toysmatrix]
But it isn’t only U.S celebrities that have channelled Beyonce in their outfits.

Nigerian celebrities have had their go at recreating some Beyonce's outfits.

Erica chanelling Beyonce [instagram]
For the 2016 Grammy Awards, Beyonce wore a gown by Inbal Dror. Erica also wore a similar outfit by Knafe.

Bisola recreates Beyonce's look [instagram]
Bisola has also recreated Beyonce in a gold gown and long ponytail. Beyonce wore a yellow Yousef Aljasmi Swarovski crystal embroidered gown. Bisola’s gown was made by Somo by Somo.

Cee C chanelling Beyonce [instagram]
Cee C channelled this Beyonce in a leopard print bodysuit, thigh-high boots and an avant-garde hat.

Nengi and Beyonce in similar outfits [instagram]
Nengi has recreated Beyonce twice.

The first time is the coral gown worn by Beyonce in one of her 'Black is King' music videos.

Nengi and Beyonce posing alike [instagram]
The second time, Nengi copies the entire pose, hair, outfit, and shoes.

This all goes to show how Beyonce is a culture and fashion icon, her style and aura has been around for decades and she will continue to have a huge impact on culture even after she is gone.

