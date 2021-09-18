Beyonce is a transgenerational fashion and cultural icon who influences urban and pop culture.
Style Inspiration: 5 times Nigerian celebrities recreated Beyonce's outfits
Beyonce Knowles' impeccable style and fashion has been copied everywhere.
Many of the female celebrities ‘channelled’ Beyonce at this award season and Met Gala in the United States.
Normani, Madison Beer and even Zendaya recreated her looks.
But it isn’t only U.S celebrities that have channelled Beyonce in their outfits.
Nigerian celebrities have had their go at recreating some Beyonce's outfits.
Erica Nlewedim
For the 2016 Grammy Awards, Beyonce wore a gown by Inbal Dror. Erica also wore a similar outfit by Knafe.
Bisola Aiyeola
Bisola has also recreated Beyonce in a gold gown and long ponytail. Beyonce wore a yellow Yousef Aljasmi Swarovski crystal embroidered gown. Bisola’s gown was made by Somo by Somo.
Cee C
Cee C channelled this Beyonce in a leopard print bodysuit, thigh-high boots and an avant-garde hat.
Nengi Hampson
Nengi has recreated Beyonce twice.
The first time is the coral gown worn by Beyonce in one of her 'Black is King' music videos.
The second time, Nengi copies the entire pose, hair, outfit, and shoes.
This all goes to show how Beyonce is a culture and fashion icon, her style and aura has been around for decades and she will continue to have a huge impact on culture even after she is gone.
