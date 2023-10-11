5 things Nigerian men love to wear that are ugly

These are worse than fashion mistakes because a fashion mistake implies that it was done without prior knowledge that it is wrong, for example, not wearing matching belts with your shoes or the length of your tie being too short. Those are mistakes, but these aren't.

The five things Nigerian men need to stop wearing are:

1. Half shoes/mules

Do you want to wear a shoe or slippers? Choose one; don’t act so confused. These shoes look like a full shoe in front, just to see the heel of a person’s feet in the open. When we were younger, the consensus was that shoes were ugly, but nowadays, a lot of young men love to wear them. The sad thing is that they wear it on everything—native wear, shorts, jeans, chinos, everything. It looks unserious on any outfit.

2. Baseball cap on native

A baseball cap should never be worn with native attire; it looks out of place and downgrades the entire look.

The only caps that go with native attire are the Igbo red caps called Opku Ozo, the Hausa cap called the Kufi, and the Yoruba Fila. Everything else is an error and makes you look like a joke.

3. Wearing Crocs on anything

In case you weren’t informed, Crocs are casual shoes. What this means is that you can’t wear Crocs on anything. Please get sneakers and shoes. The best outfits that go with Crocs are sweatpants and shorts; anything else makes you look immature and unserious.

4. Unbuttoned shirt that shows inner round-neck

If you decide to wear a round-neck shirt underneath your shirt, then you don’t need to show us. This trend needs to die; you can only wear a jacket over a round-neck tee and not a shirt. Yes, even flannel and lumberjack shirts. If you do this, you look like you are still in secondary school.

5. Sneakers on natives and suits