Fupa means fat upper pelvic area. It is slang for having a big tummy, especially around your lower pelvic side.
Style Guide: 5 styling tips to help you hide your big tummy or 'fupa'
These are five ways to keep your fupa safely out of sight.
A lot of women feel very self-conscious about their tummies, especially in clothes. So how do you dress to fit your curves?
Hiding your fupa is all about creating illusions with fabric, colour and design.
Here is what you need to do;
1. Wear loose fitting clothes
It does have to look like a sack. What this means is that your outfit should have just a little space and allowance especially around the waist.
2. High waisted jeans
High waisted jeans are your fupa’s best friend. The trouser sits on your fupa and hides it perfectly.
3. Stripes
Vertical stripes will always give an illusion of a slimmer body. When you wear striped skirts, gowns or tops, your fupa will be out of sight.
4. Flared skirts
Flared skirts are your fupa’s best friend. You cannot find your fupa beneath all that flare.
5. Wrap dresses
Wrap dresses are gorgeous and they are also perfect for hiding the fupa.
Finally, always choose calm hues like white, pastel, beige, they help you hide your fupa too.
