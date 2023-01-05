ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style Guide: 5 styling tips to help you hide your big tummy or 'fupa'

Temi Iwalaiye

These are five ways to keep your fupa safely out of sight.

You can hide your fupa with the right outfit [instagram/musingsofacurvylady]
You can hide your fupa with the right outfit [instagram/musingsofacurvylady]

Fupa means fat upper pelvic area. It is slang for having a big tummy, especially around your lower pelvic side.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

A lot of women feel very self-conscious about their tummies, especially in clothes. So how do you dress to fit your curves?

Hiding your fupa is all about creating illusions with fabric, colour and design.

Here is what you need to do;

It does have to look like a sack. What this means is that your outfit should have just a little space and allowance especially around the waist.

High waisted jeans are your fupa’s best friend. The trouser sits on your fupa and hides it perfectly.

Vertical stripes will always give an illusion of a slimmer body. When you wear striped skirts, gowns or tops, your fupa will be out of sight.

Flared skirts are your fupa’s best friend. You cannot find your fupa beneath all that flare.

Wrap dresses are gorgeous and they are also perfect for hiding the fupa.

Finally, always choose calm hues like white, pastel, beige, they help you hide your fupa too.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Style Guide: 5 styling tips to help you hide your big tummy or 'fupa'

Style Guide: 5 styling tips to help you hide your big tummy or 'fupa'

The sex appeal of these 5 Nigerian women is undeniable

The sex appeal of these 5 Nigerian women is undeniable

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

5 s*x positions that guarantees orgasms

5 s*x positions that guarantees orgasms

The 6 stunning women who have joined the Ooni of Ife's harem

The 6 stunning women who have joined the Ooni of Ife's harem

Meet the African tribe that offers s*x to guests

Meet the African tribe that offers s*x to guests

S*x: How long should you wait before having another round?

S*x: How long should you wait before having another round?

3 side effects of condoms you never knew

3 side effects of condoms you never knew

5 beauty and makeup trends we need to see less of in 2023

5 beauty and makeup trends we need to see less of in 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The sexiest Nigerian women [Instagram]

The sex appeal of these 5 Nigerian women is undeniable

Regina Daniels, Nengi and Mercy with similar poses and outfits [Instagram]

Who wore it better? Nengi, Mercy and Regina Daniels are triplets in Christmas Day pictures

Nengi's birthday pictures [Instagram/nengi]

4 reality TV stars who posted sultry pictures over the holidays

The best pictures this week [Instagram]

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram