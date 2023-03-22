5 popular celebrities who wore naked dresses and why it’s so common

Of course many of them have worn naked dresses but this are the most popular

Rihanna

In 2014, Rihanna wore a sheer, Swarovski-crystal-encrusted Adam Selman gown to the CFDA. She regrets it though, but only because she didn’t wear a blinged-out thong, she wore a nude panty.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall has worn many naked dresses. One of them is what she wore in 2018, it was a sheer green Alexandre Vauthier minidress glitter to a Chopard party.

Ciara

In more recent times, Ciara wore a cross-hatched black gown by Dundas; it was completely nude apart from covering her privates. Ciara was heavily criticised for this.

Beyonce

Beyonce wore a golden-sheer gown by Dolce and Gabanna. She covered up her nipples though.

Florence Pugh

Pugh wore a pink Valentino gown that had her nipples all out. She was also criticised but she spoke out against vile comments she got.