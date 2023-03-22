ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

5 popular celebrities who wore naked dresses and why it’s so common

Temi Iwalaiye

The naked dress trend has been seen a lot on the red carpet.

These ladies have worn naked dresses [Instagram]
These ladies have worn naked dresses [Instagram]

The naked dress involves wearing a sheer dress that is virtually see-through. Sometimes, sensitive parts of the body are covered, other times, they are not.

Recommended articles

Of course many of them have worn naked dresses but this are the most popular

Rihanna was one of the first people to rock it [Cosmopolitan]
Rihanna was one of the first people to rock it [Cosmopolitan] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

In 2014, Rihanna wore a sheer, Swarovski-crystal-encrusted Adam Selman gown to the CFDA. She regrets it though, but only because she didn’t wear a blinged-out thong, she wore a nude panty.

Kendall's naked dress [Glamour]
Kendall's naked dress [Glamour] Pulse Nigeria

Kendall has worn many naked dresses. One of them is what she wore in 2018, it was a sheer green Alexandre Vauthier minidress glitter to a Chopard party.

ADVERTISEMENT

In more recent times, Ciara wore a cross-hatched black gown by Dundas; it was completely nude apart from covering her privates. Ciara was heavily criticised for this.

Beyonce wore a golden-sheer gown by Dolce and Gabanna. She covered up her nipples though.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pugh wore a pink Valentino gown that had her nipples all out. She was also criticised but she spoke out against vile comments she got.

A lot can be said about why the naked trend is popular, but one of the reasons is people have become way more liberal in their dressing. Also, such outfits spark conversation and controversy. Finally, there is also the belief that a woman’s body is hers and should not be sexualised.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 Reasons to upgrade your style, game, and more with the TECNO new SPARK 10 series

10 Reasons to upgrade your style, game, and more with the TECNO new SPARK 10 series

How the Benin monarchy started and flourished

How the Benin monarchy started and flourished

5 popular masquerades in Yorubaland

5 popular masquerades in Yorubaland

5 popular celebrities who wore naked dresses and why it’s so common

5 popular celebrities who wore naked dresses and why it’s so common

5 foods that help wounds heal faster

5 foods that help wounds heal faster

3 ways to get rid of vaginal odour

3 ways to get rid of vaginal odour

10 influential women in Nigeria's fashion scene

10 influential women in Nigeria's fashion scene

7 wardrobe essentials for every Nigerian man

7 wardrobe essentials for every Nigerian man

Igbo-Ora: Why does the twin capital of the world have so many twins?

Igbo-Ora: Why does the twin capital of the world have so many twins?

5 best places to live in Lagos

5 best places to live in Lagos

5 countries where people work 4 days a week

5 countries where people work 4 days a week

Why stereotyping a group is dangerous

Why stereotyping a group is dangerous

Pulse Sports

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

Saudi GP: Max Verstappen unhappy after finishing second to teammate Sergio Perez for the first time in 7 years

Saudi GP: Max Verstappen unhappy after finishing second to teammate Sergio Perez for the first time in 7 years

Super Eagles News: NFF denies sacking coaches, explains Finidi, Shorunmu absence

Super Eagles News: NFF denies sacking coaches, explains Finidi, Shorunmu absence

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rating Enioluwa's red boots [Instagram]

Rating Enioluwa's 9 looks with viral red mschf boots

The best celebrity mommy and me pictures [Instagram]

Top 5 celebrity mommy and me pictures

5 outfits for 5 days of work [Instagram]

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Olar Folami

This year, bridal fashion peaked at the Oscars [Instagram]

5 wedding gowns for brides-to-be inspired by the 2023 Oscars