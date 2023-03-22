The naked dress involves wearing a sheer dress that is virtually see-through. Sometimes, sensitive parts of the body are covered, other times, they are not.
5 popular celebrities who wore naked dresses and why it’s so common
The naked dress trend has been seen a lot on the red carpet.
Recommended articles
Of course many of them have worn naked dresses but this are the most popular
Rihanna
In 2014, Rihanna wore a sheer, Swarovski-crystal-encrusted Adam Selman gown to the CFDA. She regrets it though, but only because she didn’t wear a blinged-out thong, she wore a nude panty.
Kendall Jenner
Kendall has worn many naked dresses. One of them is what she wore in 2018, it was a sheer green Alexandre Vauthier minidress glitter to a Chopard party.
Ciara
In more recent times, Ciara wore a cross-hatched black gown by Dundas; it was completely nude apart from covering her privates. Ciara was heavily criticised for this.
Beyonce
Beyonce wore a golden-sheer gown by Dolce and Gabanna. She covered up her nipples though.
Florence Pugh
Pugh wore a pink Valentino gown that had her nipples all out. She was also criticised but she spoke out against vile comments she got.
A lot can be said about why the naked trend is popular, but one of the reasons is people have become way more liberal in their dressing. Also, such outfits spark conversation and controversy. Finally, there is also the belief that a woman’s body is hers and should not be sexualised.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng