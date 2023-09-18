5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Temi Otedola
Another Monday is upon us, and we are back with your weekly workwear inspiration.
This is a week in style according to Temi Otedola's style book:
Monday
Start the week off in a gorgeous grey midi dress. Grey is an excellent choice if you work in a really corporate environment, like a law firm. Plus, toe cap shoes are trendy these days.
Tuesday
On Tuesday, go green. Temi looks so good in this teal shirt and trousers. Oversized clothing is also quite trendy and in vogue. You should definitely wear it if you want to move with the younger crowd.
Wednesday
A Peter Pan collar is an extremely preppy look. It’s such a simple gown, but a beautiful one to wear to the office.
Thursday
A turtleneck and pants with a jacket, if necessary, are perfect for the office. Blue is such a brilliant colour and sticking to a monochromatic look was no mistake.
Friday
This Ankara crop top and mini skirt give us all the right feels for a laidback TGIF. It’s simple and gorgeous. Plus, you don’t need a lot of fabric for it.
