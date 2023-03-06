This week, we are inspired by former beauty queen and entrepreneur, Sylvia Nduka, whose style is so impeccable she should be the poster woman for elegance and style. Even Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, doesn’t come close to Sylvia’s style.
5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Sylvia Nduka
Another week, another workwear inspiration.
Here’s a rundown of what to wear this week inspired by Sylvia.
Monday
A classic buttoned-up blue shirt and a black shirt is a good way to go. What we loved about it was how perfect the fitting was.
Tuesday
Classic body con is also a great idea, but can you see how the fitting made this gown more beautiful? Plus, the collar just made it all the more classy.
Wednesday
Go black! You can never go wrong with a black gown and pearl necklace. This look combination is delightful.
Thursday
Wear fitted pants and a well-ironed shirt for a perfect boss chic look. It’s midway between corporate and casual.
Friday
The week is winding down, relax with some a loose jeans and a loose top. Peep her blue stilettos too. Absolutely gorgeous.
Also, notice how Sylvia’s Hermes bag and shoes are perfect for corporate baddies.
