5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Regina Daniels

Her workwear outfits are colourful, gorgeous, and perfect for a lover of corporate attire. Here’s your weekly work inspiration, inspired by Regina Daniels:

Monday

Start Monday in fiery red; the buttons on the gown are so cute, and the pumps on her feet round off the look perfectly.

Tuesday

This two-piece is certainly one of the things a working-class lady needs to have in her closet. The white crop top and the flared skirt are pristine and gorgeous.

Wednesday

A teal suit? Yes, sign me up. The colour is gorgeous, and the fitting is amazing.

Thursday

This sleeveless gown and long jacket combination on Regina is really something. It’s not a common outfit among Nigerian women, but it should be because it looks so good. Plus, it helps that you can wear them individually.

Friday