5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Regina Daniels

Temi Iwalaiye

It’s another Monday and another opportunity to slay.

5 outfits for 5 days of work [Instagram]
Her workwear outfits are colourful, gorgeous, and perfect for a lover of corporate attire. Here’s your weekly work inspiration, inspired by Regina Daniels:

Start Monday in fiery red; the buttons on the gown are so cute, and the pumps on her feet round off the look perfectly.

This two-piece is certainly one of the things a working-class lady needs to have in her closet. The white crop top and the flared skirt are pristine and gorgeous.

A teal suit? Yes, sign me up. The colour is gorgeous, and the fitting is amazing.

This sleeveless gown and long jacket combination on Regina is really something. It’s not a common outfit among Nigerian women, but it should be because it looks so good. Plus, it helps that you can wear them individually.

This pleated skirt and floral crop top is a spin on how to look young and gorgeous in a long pleated skirt, usually associated with some church sect.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

