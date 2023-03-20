ADVERTISEMENT
5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Olar Folami

Temi Iwalaiye

Every week, we help corporate baddies plan the most snazzy outfits for your wardrobe.

Here are five outfits for five days of work.

White and wine, a colour combination you didn’t know you needed but works.

An all-white suit should be in every woman’s wardrobe, loved the textures and buttons on Olar’s suit.

Another win for the colour combination team. The orange and pink blended suit will have you turning heads.

A turtle-neck is always a good option for a corporate look. We loved her pairing of cream and red.

End the week with a pop of colour: love the high-slit skirt and cute puffy sleeves.

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Olar Folami

